'Big Brother Canada' Season 12: Todd Clements reveals who he plans to vote for as Big Brother winner

We're down to the final three contestants on Big Brother Canada Season 12, with Todd Clements from Happy Valley-Goose Bay, Nfld., evicted from the house. That leaves just three houseguests left vying to be this season's winner: Anthony Douglas, Lexus Jackson and Bayleigh Pelham.

"Me and Bayleigh actually had a plan," Clements told Yahoo Canada about his eviction. "I put forward the option that I'll go on the block. ... If I was the one to leave, which I was, she didn't really have to [blow her cover] or compromise her game with Anthony."

"So I understand, because I knew I had to win the Veto regardless, me or her, for me to stay. So the plan half worked out, but unfortunately I was the one that had to go. But whatever, it is what it is."

Clements' eviction comes after Victoria "Spicy Vee" Woghiren had a particularly heated exit, including exposing the Hot Chocolate alliance.

Looking back, Clements said things were "really quiet" after Woghiren left the house.

"Definitely went out with a bang," he said. "It definitely got a lot quieter in the house and she's good energy to have around when she's not angry, but it was an interesting exit."

Ultimately, Clements is feeling all right about his eviction, exceeding his expectations for how long he would actually stay in the game.

Todd Clements, Donna Marshall showmance

Canadians who have been watching all season will remember that when Donna Marshall was evicted, she shared a kiss with Clements as she was leaving the house. When asked if he plans to reconnect with her, Clements said he's not sure.

"I'll definitely see her, but don't know where it'll go," he said. "It is what it was, to make time go quicker in there, but if something happens, it happens, if it don't, it don't."

"It's someone that'll be a friend for probably a lifetime and I just got to be thankful and grateful for that alone, regardless of what happens."

Back in March, Marshall said she "definitely can't wait" to see Clements when he left the house.

Todd Clements plans to vote for Bayleigh Pelham

Heading to jury now, Clements said he'll approach his vote by listening to the speeches each of the remaining houseguests will make in the final moments of the competition. But he does have one person in mind to vote for as the winner of Big Brother Canada Season 12.

"If Bayleigh is there, I'm probably going to vote for her, because I liked the game she played from start to end, someone I was close with. But even regardless of being close with her, she grinded it out straight from day one, right up until the last day," he said.