Big plans in place for Woodstock’s expanded Dooryard

The 14th edition of the Dooryard Arts Festival returns to Woodstock from July 17 to 20 with an expanded schedule of performances.

“I think it’s a really good lineup with over 25 bands performing”, festival chair Gloria Yachyshen told River Valley Sun. “We are excited to be offering three nights of MainStage programming along with a full slate of free, family-friendly activities throughout Saturday.”

Yachyshen said the schedule would include a special event on Wednesday, July 17, at the Best Western, featuring Marcel Lebrun, creator of the “12 Neighbours” project, in conversation with James Mullinger, award-winning writer, comedian and journalist.

She said the entertainment, which will feature several award-winning performers, begins Thursday, July 18, at the MainStage on the waterfront in downtown Woodstock.

Yachyshen said the opening night schedule includes ECMA nominee Avery Dakin, who will fuse old and new in her sun-kissed pop and rhythm and blues, and Goat Mountain, who will deliver a fusion of bluegrass and band.

Thursday’s schedule adds comedy to the menu, featuring NB7 Comedy Productions’ Come From Away, All the Way Home. The comedians showcase small-town humour, each having lived in or familiar with small-town New Brunswick life.

The popular Hello Crows perform at the Dooryard Arts festival MainStage last year. The popular Indigenous band will return this July as one of more than 25 musical acts.





Friday’s performances hit the stage at one of two locations. The Hello Crows return to Dooryard as the opening act at McCain Community Theatre for 23-year-old Mi’kmaq/Celtic folk-fusion fiddler and ECMA award winner Morgan Toney.

Yachyshen said Toney combines the fiery fiddling of Cape Breton Island with his Mi’kmaq roots.

Friday’s acts at the MainStage include Big South, a four-piece group that combines East Coast fiddling with funk, jazz, rock, and metal.

A past Dooryard favourite, Roxy and the Underground Soul Sound returns to the MainStage on Friday to offer the combination of Motown, southern soul, R’n’B and funk.

Fast-rising local country stars, the Martin Boys, will also hit the MainStage on Friday, accompanied by the Red Bridge Rockers.

On Saturday, July 20, the MainStage comes alive with the performance of Garrett Mason, one of Canada’s most gifted blues guitarists and son of Canadian blues legend Dutch Mason,

Yachyshen said the last night of Dooryard will also feature Jessica Rhaye and the Ramshackle Parade, offering folk-rock music with some beautiful folk-harmony-based ballads and up-tempo rocker jams.

“Imagine the band working in the style of Dylan in Woodstock, the days of the Basement Tapes and Big Pink,” she said.

Yachyshen said the Dooryard Arts Festival will feature entertainment and activities at several locations and times, including free family-friendly programming on Saturday morning at the MainStage.

The nearby Royal Canadian Legion will also host top entertainers during after-parties on festival nights.

The following is the Dooryard Arts Festival Schedule for July 17 to 20.

Wednesday, July 17, at the Best Western

Marcel Lebrun in conversation with James Mullinger

Thursday, July 18.

At the Main Stage: Goat Mountain, Avery Dakin and Wolf Castle

At the Legion: Jaclyn Reinhardt Music

Friday, July 19.

At the McCain Community Theatre: Hello Crows and Morgan Toney

At the MainStage: Big South, The Martin Boys, Kylie Fox and Roxy and the Underground Soul Band.

At the Legion: Smoke Spell

Saturday, July 20:

At the MainStage on Saturday morning: Mr. Mark, Garrett Mason, Dooryard Drifters, Halifax Circus, Jesse Campbell Magic, Abi Reinhart and artist Laura Forrester.

At the Connell House matinee: Nicole Rampersaud and Joel LeBlanc

At the MainStage on Saturday evening: Kelly McMichael, Jason Haywood & the Goldrush, Jessica Rhaye & the Ramshackle Parade and Earthbound

At the Legion: Monteith and Stinkin Rich

Jim Dumville, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, River Valley Sun