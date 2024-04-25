Billie Eilish Says She's Had 'Really Scary Things' Happen in Her Personal Life: 'My Safety Was Compromised'

The pop star told 'Rolling Stone' it's gotten to the point where "you can't even be in your own house"

Billie Eilish understands the pros and cons of fame.

In a cover story interview with Rolling Stone published on Wednesday, April 24, the Grammy winner gets candid about how her public persona can sometimes clash with her private life.

“Just because he’s anxious doesn’t mean he couldn’t rip your face off if you come into my house,” Eilish, 22, said of her gray pit bull named Shark — who currently takes anti-anxiety medications like trazodone and Reconcile for dogs.

The “everything i wanted” artist then reflected on how even with owning a highly protective dog as well as having security guards, that it’s sometimes not enough to keep some overzealous fans at bay.

“It’s not in the job description, for sure,” Eilish told the outlet.

“I had really scary things happen in my personal life and my safety was compromised a couple of times, and that’s a big part of my life. That is something I just have to live with. But I don’t know, it really made me resentful of my life, when you can’t even be in your own house.”

Although she didn’t go into detail about any scary experiences in particular, she has learned what helps her to cope — sex.

“I basically talk about sex any time I possibly can," the pop star said during the interview.

"That’s literally my favorite topic. My experience as a woman has been that it’s seen in such a weird way. People are so uncomfortable talking about it, and weirded out when women are very comfortable in their sexuality and communicative in it. I think it’s such a frowned-upon thing to talk about, and I think that should change."

"You asked me what I do to decompress? That s--- can really, really save you sometimes, just saying. Can’t recommend it more, to be real,” Eilish added.

The wide-ranging interview took place in February, less than 48 hours after she won song of the year at the Grammys for “What Was I Made For?”

In the days that followed, the hitmaker was hard at work shooting the cover for her third album, Hit Me Hard and Soft.

This time around, Eilish will not be sharing any singles from the upcoming project.

“I don’t like singles from albums,” she told the publication.

“Every single time an artist I love puts out a single without the context of the album, I’m just already prone to hating on it. I really don’t like when things are out of context. This album is like a family: I don’t want one little kid to be in the middle of the room alone.”

Hit Me Hard and Soft will be released on May 17.

