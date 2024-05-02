Kristin Davis Shows Off Natural Curls and Goes Makeup-Free After Revealing She Dissolved Facial Filler

The "And Just Like That..." star shared another natural selfie on her Instagram feed

Kristin Davis/Instagram Kristin Davis makeup-free

Kristin Davis is curly-haired and makeup-free in N.Y.C!

On Wednesday, May 1, the And Just Like That... star 59, shared a bare-faced selfie to Instagram showcasing her naturally, freshly cut curls and makeup-free complexion.

"Fresh 💇🏻‍♀️ by @rebekahforecast + NYC water = Kenya hair vibes part 2?? 🤍🤍," she captioned the photo of her haircut, referring to another selfie she shared on the social media site in February while on safari in Kenya, where she was also makeup free with natural curls.



When playing her on screen alter ego Charlotte York Goldenblatt, Davis is usually rocking a sleek blowout or bouncy curls. For the "Les Sculptures" Jacquemus runway show during Couture Fashion Week in Paris, France in January, she rocked a similar sleek style with a tailored butter yellow suit from the brand.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Recently, Davis has been really candid about her struggle to find balance with the beauty standards projected in Hollywood as well as public scrutiny of her appearance.

"I’ve done fillers and it’s been bad. I’ve had to get them dissolved and I’ve been ridiculed relentlessly," the Sex and the City star said in a June 2023 interview with The Telegraph. "And I have shed tears about it. It’s very stressful."

Arnold Jerocki/WireImage Kristin Davis attends the 'Les Sculptures' Jacquemus' Fashion Show

Davis has learned to care less about what other people think of her. "It’s whatever. I can’t keep it up. I don’t have time," she told the publication.

Related: Kristin Davis Throws It Back to an Iconic Sex and the City Affirmation on Her 59th Birthday: 'I'm a Catch!'

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Kristin Davis attends the FASHION TRUST U.S. Awards 2024

The actress also addressed some flawed cosmetic work she had done on her lips that she had corrected in the interview.

"You’re trusting doctors [but] people personally blame us when it goes wrong – [as if] I jabbed a needle in my face…" she said.

"No one told me it didn’t look good for the longest time. But luckily I do have good friends who did say eventually. The thing is you don’t smile at yourself in the mirror. Who smiles at themselves in the mirror? Crazy people."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.