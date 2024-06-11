Billy Ray Cyrus files for divorce from wife Firerose after 8 months of marriage

After only eight months of marriage, Billy Ray Cyrus and wife Firerose are heading their separate ways.

The country singer and father of popstar Miley Cyrus filed for divorce from Firerose (real name: Johanna Rosie Hodges) on May 23, according to an online search of the Williamson County court system. Cyrus cited irreconcilable differences and inappropriate marital conduct as the primary reasons for the split, according to People magazine and Entertainment Tonight.

USA TODAY has reached out to representatives for Cyrus for comment.

The couple, who tied the knot in October 2023, separated on May 22, per People and ET. Despite their recent nuptials, Cyrus stated that "consent to (the) marriage was obtained by fraud" in his divorce filing.

'Ethereal celebration': Billy Ray Cyrus, Tish Cyrus' ex-husband, marries singer Firerose

Prior to his relationship with Firerose, Cyrus was married to manager and producer Tish Cyrus from 1993 until April 2022 when the couple filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. Cyrus and Tish have five children together: Brandi Trace, Miley, Braison and Noah. Billy Ray adopted Brandi and Trace, who are Tish's children from a previous relationship.

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose: Country singer's estranged wife credits his dog for introducing them on 'Hannah Montana' set

The “Achy Breaky Heart” singer isn’t the only Cyrus to take a trip down the aisle. Tish Cyrus married “Prison Break” actor Dominic Purcell in a small poolside ceremony at daughter Miley’s Malibu home in August 2023.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Billy Ray Cyrus to divorce wife Firerose after 8 months of marriage