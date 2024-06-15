Billy Ray Cyrus Reflects on Promising Himself 'Not to Look Back and Only Look Forward' amid Divorce from Firerose

The country star also shared a letter on Instagram that Johnny Cash had written to him in 1992

Jon Morgan/CBS via Getty Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose appear on 'Dolly Parton's Pet Gala' on Feb. 21, 2024

Billy Ray Cyrus is reflecting on some wise words from Johnny Cash.

On Friday, June 15, the 62-year-old country singer — who recently filed for divorce from wife Firerose — shared an image on Instagram of a supportive letter that the late Cash sent him in June of 1992. Alongside the note, Cyrus wrote a reflective caption noting that he is looking into the future.

"I made a promise to myself not to look back and only look forward," Cyrus began in the post's caption.

"Derrek made this incredible image from @johnnycash’s letter and reminded me… 'Cyrus' he said … you’re not lookin back. You’re in the present," he continued, adding, "On the 12 of June ‘92 Cash wrote 'I’m in your corner.' That’s present tense."

In the letter itself, which was sent just months after Cyrus released his hit "Achy Breaky Heart," Cash wrote that he once saw Elvis Presley take on "the same kind of flak you're taking on now."

"Congratulations on the way you're handling it all," Cash wrote to him. "In your case, as in Elvis', the good outweighs the bad. Let em' have it. I'm in your corner."

Cyrus' post comes after he filed from divorce from wife Firerose — real name Johanna Rose Hodges — last month, following their wedding in October 2023. The May 23 filing noted a separation date of May 22 and cited irreconcilable differences and inappropriate marital conduct as reasons for the divorce. Additionally, the country star is seeking annulment on the grounds of fraud. TMZ was first to report the news of the divorce filing.

Reps for Cyrus and Firerose did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment at the time.



The pair started dating in 2022, got engaged that year and tied the knot the following October. However, the duo no longer follow each other on Instagram, and on Thursday, June 13, the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer filed an emergency motion in Tennessee court seeking a temporary restraining order keeping Firerose away from any “unauthorized” use of his funds.

In documents obtained by PEOPLE, Cyrus alleged that his now-former partner spent $96,986 on 37 unauthorized charges on his business account, including $70,665 in payments to her attorneys.

In an affidavit, Cyrus wrote, “As a result of these fraudulent charges… I am concerned that Ms. Hodges is in possession of other information that she may use to make fraudulent, unauthorized charges to my business and personal credit cards and accounts.”

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose attend the 16th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors in August 2023

His motion alleges that Firerose owns Los Angeles real estate worth over seven figures and that she also has more than $500,000 in “liquid and investment assets at her disposal.” He also claims that neither party was ever an authorized signer or user on the other’s cards or accounts and that he and Firerose do not have any joint accounts, credit cards or real estate. Per the affidavit, Cyrus alleges that the charges began on May 23, the day he filed for divorce.

Responding to the emergency motion filing, 37-year-old Firerose said she's had access to Cyrus' American Express credit card since June 2022 and that there was "no emergency." Her attorneys wrote in the response filing, obtained by PEOPLE, that the claim that the charges were unauthorized was "untrue."

“Throughout the divorce proceedings, the parties are to live as per the status quo during the marriage. Wife was simply living as she has since October 10, 2023, and Husband has no right to cut her off.”

Cyrus' and Firerose's last Instagram posts including each other came in April, when the country star shared a selfie with his then-partner, writing that there was "so much to be grateful for." On Instagram on April 12, Firerose also celebrated 6 months of marriage.

"6 months ago I married this man. 🤍 Life isn’t always easy… but it sure helps when your husband’s also your best friend," she wrote. "Thank you Lord! 🤍."

