Biloxi senior died just before graduation. He was ‘delightful, mischievous, intelligent’

Biloxi High School seniors graduated Sunday without a member of the class who was injured in a motorcycle crash and has died.

“It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to Biloxi High School senior Damian Aguas,” was posted Saturday on the school district’s Facebook page.

“By all accounts, Damian’s heart was as big as his personality and he will be missed by so many. Please keep his family, friends, teachers and our Biloxi High School Band in your thoughts and prayers.”

The crash happened May 12 near his home and Aguas was airlifted from the Sunkist Country Club.

He was born in 2006., played tuba in the band and worked at Chick-fil-A in D’Iberville, according to posts by the school and his friends.

One of this teachers posted: “Damian was a delightful, mischievous, intelligent, good natured and funny young man in my class. Thank you for allowing me the privilege of teaching him. He taught me as well. About kindness, gratitude, and all the little things in life. I will remember him fondly. Prayers for friends and family.”

A Go Fund Me account has been set up to help the family with expenses has 235 donations on Monday and has raised $14,000.