'It's A Bit Tragic, Isn't It?': Sky Presenter Claims Tories Cannot Talk About Their 14-Year Record

Matt Barbet skewered Mel Stride over the Tory record this morning Sky News

Sky News’ Matt Barbet told a cabinet minister this morning it was “a bit tragic” that the Tories cannot talk positively about their 14 years in power while campaigning.

Speaking the day before the country goes to the polls, work and pensions secretary Mel Stride started his interview off by expressing concern over a Labour “supermajority” unless enough Tories are elected to the Commons.

Barbet then asked: “When was it decided, Mel, that with a 14 year record that politics of fear, try to make people afraid of what’s going to come next, was a good tactic?”

Stride said the Tories have “very clearly been saying” they have achieved a lot from the last 14 years, including managing Covid and harnessing inflation after it soared to a 40-year high.

“It’s also right, absolutely right, that we make it clear what the alternative is,” he claimed.

But Barbet hit back: “It’s a bit tragic, isn’t it, that you can’t refer to a 14-year record and be positive about the future when talking about a general election.

“I know you talked about dealing with Covid, but of course the former prime minister [Boris Johnson] who we heard from last night was given a police caution because of his behaviour during Covid.

“You gave money to Conservative cronies.

“The other prime minister you mentioned there, David Cameron, is famous for austerity and cutting public services.

“And perhaps the most damning fact of all is wages have been stagnant the whole time.

“We now have the same amount of money in our pockets as we did in 2010.”

Stride just said he believes the Tories do have a “positive story to tell”, so Barbet asked what he is “most proud of” after a year and a half as the work and pensions secretary.

He said he has supported pensioners, but Barbet cut in: “What about working people, are you proud of fiscal drag, which the chancellor brought in?”

Barbet also pointed out that the tax burden is the highest it has been for 70 years.

