Blackpink's Jennie Kim Makes Runway Debut at Jacquemus Show with Gwyneth Paltrow, Dua Lipa in Front Row

The musician strutted the seaside catwalk in Capri for the fashion house's 15th anniversary

Jennie Kim/Instagram Jennie Kim at Jacquemus

Blackpink's Jennie Kim has made her runway debut.

The South Korean singer and actress, 28, surprised guests by closing out Jacquemus' 15th anniversary "La Casa" cruise show in Capri, Italy, on Monday, June 10. Wearing a black backless dress, zebra-print double-heeled sandals and carrying a turquoise purse, the star strutted the terracotta runway like a pro.

The French fashion house had previously teased Kim's appearance on Instagram.

"24 HOURS BEFORE THE SHOW... 15 YEARS OF JACQUEMUS," the brand wrote in a caption alongside a photo of Kim lying on the runway in nothing but a red towel.

The glamorous runway show was also attended by celebrities like Dua Lipa and Gwyneth Paltrow, who posed together in a clip shared on Instagram by Vogue. "The duo we never knew we needed," reads the caption, in part.

Lipa, who recently dropped her third studio album, Radical Optimism, wore a sheer turquoise dress with a draped detail on the back and slit. She contrasted the bright blue shade with a red handbag and heels.



Jacopo Raule/Getty Dua Lipa.

Paltrow opted for a black jumpsuit with a dramatic wing-like collar and strappy black heels.

Kim, who starred in HBO's 2023 series The Idol, has previously worked with Jacquemus as well as other notable brands. She appeared in Jacquemus' “Guirlande” holiday collection in December 2023 and joined Calvin Klein as a brand ambassador in 2021.

In the final installment of the brand’s spring 2024 campaign, Kim models the seasonal collection which was centered on “relaxed simplicity” and "classic designs with a timeless, youthful attitude.” The black-and-white photos show the singer wearing Calvin Klein's iconic underwear sets as well as some denim pieces.

In May 2022, Kim created a limited-edition curated capsule in partnership with Calvin Klein. The collection featured athleisure, feminine pastel loungewear and undergarments.

"I wanted to bring a personal touch to these pieces, which you'll see reflected in the fit, the color palette, and the details," Kim shared in a press release at the time. "My aspiration for this collection is that everyone will feel as happy and confident in these pieces as I do."

Getty Images Jennie Kim at the 2023 Met Gala.

In 2017, Kim became an ambassador for Chanel, first fronting the brand's fragrance and beauty lines and then moving her way into its fashion and accessories collections. She wore a black-and-white Chanel look to the 2023 Met Gala (her debut at the star-studded event), which aligned with the theme of "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty."

"I'm wearing Chanel from the '90s runway. I'm so lucky to have the Chanel team recreate this look, the one that Karl did. I'm just so happy!" Jennie told Emma Chamberlain for Vogue on the red carpet.

