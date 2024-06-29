Blake Lively, Brandon Sklenar and Hasan Minhaj Have “It Ends With Us” Cast Night Out at New York City Hot Spot

The Justin Baldoni-directed film is an adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s 2016 book of the same name

Gotham/GC Images Blake Lively, Isabela Ferrer and Hasan Minhaj hang out in New York City’s Greenwich Village on June 28, 2024

Blake Lively is living it up in New York City with the It Ends With Us cast!

The actress, 36, was spotted all glammed up while heading to dinner at hot spot Carbone alongside castmates Isabela Ferrer, Hasan Minhaj and Brandon Sklenar on Friday, June 28.

It’s unclear whether the cast was attending an event for the new film, but they appeared to be dressed to the nines as they walked together to the popular restaurant.

Lively, who plays lead character Lily Bloom, wore a sparkly light blue mini dress with a long jeans jacket over it while she walked alongside Minhaj in a red button up shirt and black slacks. Walking right behind her was Ferrer, who plays Lively’s younger counterpart in the movie. She could be seen wearing a black cutout dress with matching sparkly heels.

Gotham/GC Images Blake Lively waves as she enters Carbone in New York City on June 28, 2024

Sklenar, who plays the other romantic lead, Atlas Corrigan, brought up the rear of the group as he appeared to chat with actor Alex Neustaedter, who plays his younger version. The pair opted to wear casual clothes with Sklenar wearing an unbuttoned checkered shirt over a white shirt and slacks while Neustaedter sported a black sweater and purple corduroy pants.

Justin Baldoni, who directs the film and plays romantic lead Ryle Kincaid, and Jenny Slate, who also stars, seemed to be missing from the outing.

This outing comes a week after some fans attended an early screening of the film, which is an adaptation of author Colleen Hoover's 2016 book that went viral on TikTok. That event featured appearances by Sklenar and Ferrer, alongside Hoover, and appeared to garner positive audience reactions.

Gotham/GC Images Isabela Ferrer and Blake Lively hang out in New York City on June 28, 2024

"I don’t ever go in with high expectations for book to movie adaptations but this one just hits in such an amazing way,” one fan wrote on Instagram. “I knew what was going to happen but I still went through all the feelings. @blakelively you seriously brought Lily to life."

Another attendee wrote, "I cried. I laughed. It was such an amazing movie and wonderful book adaptation,” while another said, "I cannot wait to see it again."

Lively previously discussed stepping into the role of Lily in an interview with PEOPLE in April, saying, "Lily resonated with an enormous amount of people, as the success of the book made clear.”

"Stepping into a character who’s had such a meaningful impact is an honor to take on,” she continued. "I loved Lily. and I hope that love is felt by those who care about her like I do, and also those who are getting to know her for the first time in this film.”

It Ends with Us arrives in theaters Aug. 9.

