Blake Lively Wears Chic Black Minidress to ‘It Ends With Us’ Event
On Friday, Blake Lively attended the Book Bonanza event for It Ends With Us in Grapevine, Texas, at the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center. Lively was joined by her movie co-star Brandon Sklenar and the author of the book their new film is based on, Colleen Hoover.
The actress wore a black minidress covered in embroidered floral designs made of sequins and green trimming that turned into stems and leaves. The bodice was shaped like a bralette with a keyhole cutout which then segued into transparent long sleeves. The short skirt showed off her toned legs and silver criss-cross heels.
The star had her blonde hair pulled back with a side part and wore several statement rings and gold earrings for added sparkle. She had a natural makeup palette with coral pink lipstick and shimmery eyeshadow. She was also wearing a white manicure.
At the event, Lively shared some of the challenges of adapting a wildly popular book like Hoover’s into a movie while speaking with Entertainment Tonight.
“Some people will always like a book better than a movie and some people like a movie better than the book,” she explained. “But I think that we just did our best to honor the book and honor the fans, and, I think, really make something that works even by itself.”
She continued, “If you don’t know the book, the movie works. I don’t think there’s any way that if you read the book and you saw the movie that you wouldn’t be thrilled. We really worked hard on that. I also believe if you saw the movie and then read the book, you wouldn’t go, ‘Hold on, this isn’t like [the other].’ You can do either. I think they’re both really beautiful.”
You Might Also Like