Blake Shelton Says Being Stepdad to Gwen Stefani's Three Sons Has Changed Him in 'Every Possible Way'

The country singer is stepdad to Stefani's three boys — Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 10

Emma McIntyre/Getty Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and her three sons

Blake Shelton loves being a father figure to wife Gwen Stefani's boys.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the country singer, 47, opened up about his experience as a stepdad to Stefani's three boys, Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 10, who she shares with ex Gavin Rossdale. As he chatted about the 10th anniversary of meeting his now-wife, Shelton elaborated on what their future together could look like.

"If I could have a repeat of these past 10 years, [that] would be perfect," he told the outlet. "Next month, we've got an 18-year-old, which it blows my mind that already happened. And in a couple of years, we'll have another 18-year-old. And that's...it's gonna be a lot more alone time, which I'm not mad about that either."

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and her three sons

The singer then teased, "But we still have Apollo, so we have another almost 10 years before we can kick him out, so it should be a lot of fun."

Shelton went on to share that Stefani's three boys have changed him "in every possible way" after becoming a stepdad when he tied the knot with the "I'm Just a Girl" singer in 2021.

"I learned quickly, not because anything happened, but just, you know, reading the room, you've really got [to think], 'I have to take a step back,' " Shelton recalled of the transition to being a stepdad. "When people say it's not about you anymore when you have a kid...I think if you're doing it right, it's not about you anymore. That's true."

It's not just Stefani's sons that have changed Shelton — the country singer said he's also been able to play a part in introducing his wife's boys to a few of his favorite things.

Trae Patton/NBC/Getty Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton on 'The Voice'.

"I get to teach them the country, you know, and I love that," he said. "Whether it's music, whether it's literally getting out, getting their hands in the dirt or being out on the ranch, seeing the animals, whatever, you know? I absolutely love being the person that gets to introduce them to that stuff."

In November, Shelton spoke with TODAY about his new restaurant's opening in Las Vegas, commenting on how he chooses to parent his wife's three sons.

"I've had stepparents," Shelton said. "I think it's, in some ways, harder, more difficult. I try to be careful about when to step back and be smart about when to step back and just talk, but no matter what, I'm always there if I'm needed."

Mark Von Holden/Variety via Getty Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Apollo Rossdale, Zuma Rossdale

Speaking with PEOPLE in December 2022, Shelton opened up about prioritizing family over career in this chapter of his life.

"If I walked away from my career at this time, the only thing that I run the risk of is having regrets that I'm missing out on some more important things in life. For now, that's our kids. This isn't about me anymore and never will be again," he shared.

"Even though I'm a stepparent, I take that job very seriously. The kids see me as a very important person in their life," he continued. "[When they ask,] 'Why isn't Blake here?' I take that stuff to heart. I've made plenty of money, but you can't buy time back. I don't want any regrets."

