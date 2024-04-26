Blinken and Wang hold talks, begin with warnings about misunderstandings and miscalculations
The United States and China butted heads over a number of contentious bilateral, regional and global issues as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Friday with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and both men warned of the dangers of misunderstandings and miscalculations.The meeting, on the final day of Blinken's second visit to China in the past year, came as talks between the countries have expanded in recent months even as differences have grown and become more serious, raising concerns about the potential for conflict between the world's two largest economies.