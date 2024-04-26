Blinken and Wang hold talks, begin with warnings about misunderstandings and miscalculations

Canadian Press Videos

The United States and China butted heads over a number of contentious bilateral, regional and global issues as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Friday with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and both men warned of the dangers of misunderstandings and miscalculations.The meeting, on the final day of Blinken's second visit to China in the past year, came as talks between the countries have expanded in recent months even as differences have grown and become more serious, raising concerns about the potential for conflict between the world's two largest economies.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Judge Upholds Trump’s $83 Million Defamation Verdict

    Reuters/Brendan McDermidA federal judge in New York upheld a defamation verdict against Donald Trump, keeping him on the hook for the $83 million he owes E. Jean Carroll, the writer who accused him of sexual assault.Trump had motioned to receive a new trial, but Judge Lewis Kaplan rebuffed that effort, determining nothing was wrong with the first one that ruled against him.The decision affirms that Carroll suffered harm from Trump publicly railing against her in 2019, as she went public with her

  • Trump Attorney Alina Habba Makes Blunt Admission About Trial, But It’s No Surprise

    The former president's lawyer made a gloomy prediction.

  • Trump Lawyer Argues He Could Legally Order Assassination Of Political Rival

    "I'm trying to understand what the disincentive is from turning the Oval Office into the seat of criminal activity in this country," Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson said.

  • Trump at Supreme Court: Ham sandwiches and solar eclipses: Justice Alito has questions

    During arguments over Donald Trump's immunity claim, Justice Samuel Alito raised the saying that grand juries would indict a ham sandwich if asked to.

  • Fact Check: Video Supposedly Shows Biden Trying to Shake Hands with a 'Ghost' on Stage. Here's the Truth

    The president's physical and mental abilities were under increased scrutiny leading up to the 2024 election.

  • Biden Hits Trump With Biblical Burn Over His Latest Shady Business Scheme

    The audience laughed out loud as Biden mocked Trump's most recent venture.

  • George Will Scorches GOP’s Anti-Ukraine Wing With A Chilling Thought

    The conservative icon named and shamed the “cabal of grotesques” in the Republican Party.

  • CNN Poll: Few think Trump is being treated the same as other defendants

    As the first criminal prosecution of a former American president began just 13% nationwide feel Donald Trump is being treated the same as other criminal defendants, a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS finds. Most of the country was divided over whether he is being treated more harshly (34%) or more leniently (34%) than other defendants.

  • China must stop aiding Russia if it seeks good relations with West, NATO says

    China must stop supporting Russia's war in Ukraine if it wants to enjoy good relations with the West, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday, warning Beijing in unusually harsh words it cannot have it both ways. During a visit to Berlin, the chief of the Western military alliance said Beijing's help was vital to Moscow's war effort as it was propping up Russia's war economy by sharing high-end technology like semiconductors.

  • Liberals pounce on Poilievre's visit to carbon tax protest, support from Alex Jones

    OTTAWA — As the Liberals try to reverse their political fortunes with the latest federal budget, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ratcheted up attacks against his Conservative opponent on Wednesday, tying him to a far-right American figure. Polls suggest the Liberal budget released last week has yet to resonate — but Trudeau suggested it's still more of a plan than what Poilievre has on offer, other than trying to exploit public anxieties. During a stop to promote the budget in Oakville, Ont., Trud

  • Fact check: Trump falsely claims police turned away ‘thousands’ from Manhattan courthouse and that supporters ‘can’t get near’

    Former President Donald Trump is a famed exaggerator about the size of his crowds. For years, he has lied about how many supporters attended his presidential inauguration and numerous campaign rallies.

  • Government tells Ajax woman she may not be Canadian

    Last September, 32-year-old Arielle Townsend came home to a letter from the federal immigration department stating her Canadian citizenship was at risk of being revoked. Townsend, who lives in Ajax, Ont., was "completely blindsided." She'd come to Canada as an infant in 1992. She was not yet a year old when a Mississauga, Ont., citizenship office issued her a citizen card. "I was shocked and completely in disbelief," she said. "It's almost like you go to bed as one person, and then you wake up a

  • ‘Big Scandal’ Behind Russian Deputy Defense Minister’s Arrest

    Moscow City Court Press Office/Handout via Reuters Russia’s deputy defense minister was arrested Wednesday just hours after attending a meeting of top military brass, according to federal investigators. Timur Ivanov is officially charged with accepting a massive bribe—but some sources say that’s just for show.“The bribe–that’s for the public. So far they don’t want to talk publicly about treason, it’s a big scandal. After all, it’s the deputy minister of defense,” one unnamed source close to the

  • Trump Makes His Final Case To Supreme Court To Avoid Prosecution For His Coup Attempt

    How quickly justices rule on his "absolute immunity" claim is as important as how they rule, with the window for a pre-election trial closing fast.

  • Ukraine uses long-range missiles secretly provided by US to hit Russian-held areas, officials say

    Ukraine for the first time has begun using long-range ballistic missiles provided secretly by the United States, bombing a Russian military airfield in Crimea last week and Russian forces in another occupied area overnight, American officials said Wednesday. Long sought by Ukrainian leaders, the new missiles give Ukraine nearly double the striking distance — up to 300 kilometers (190 miles) — that it had with the mid-range version of the weapon that it received from the U.S. last October. "We’ve already sent some, we will send more now that we have additional authority and money,” White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said.

  • China passes tariff law as tensions with trading partners simmer

    China on Friday passed a law leaving its biggest trade partners in no doubt that it can hit back should they put tariffs on the exports of the world's No.2 economy as Washington and Brussels take aim at Beijing over excess industrial capacity. The Tariff Law, which was approved by China's top legislature after three rounds of deliberations going back to 2022, is the latest addition to Beijing's arsenal of trade defence instruments as it maintains an uneasy truce with the U.S. following a trade war that kicked off during the Trump administration. The law, which will take effect from Dec. 1, outlines a range of legal provisions related to tariffs on Chinese imports and exports, from what constitutes tax incentives to China's right to hit back at countries that renege on trade agreements.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Roasts Lara Trump for Saying Trump Team Has ‘Lawsuits in 81 States’ | Video

    "West Dakota, South Virginia. Indiana, Out-diana, you name it, they're suing," the ABC host jokes The post Jimmy Kimmel Roasts Lara Trump for Saying Trump Team Has ‘Lawsuits in 81 States’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.

  • Ocasio-Cortez Calls Fellow Democrat's Remarks On Sanders 'Shameful'

    "He and many other Jewish leaders deserve better than to be treated this way," the New York Democrat said of Rep. Jared Moskowitz's remarks.

  • Trump denied new E. Jean Carroll trial in $83.3 million defamation case

    Donald Trump's attempt to avoid paying advice columnist E. Jean Carroll millions in defamation damages was rejected Thursday.

  • TikTok may be banned in the US. Here's what happened when India did it

    NEW DELHI (AP) — The hugely popular Chinese app TikTok may be forced out of the U.S., where a measure to outlaw the video-sharing app has won congressional approval and is on its way to President Biden for his signature. In India, the app was banned nearly four years ago. Here's what happened: WHY DID INDIA BAN TIKTOK? In June 2020, TikTok users in India bid goodbye to the app, which is operated by Chinese internet firm ByteDance. New Delhi had suddenly banned the popular app, alongside dozens o