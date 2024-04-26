Blinken and Wang hold talks, begin with warnings about misunderstandings and miscalculations

Reuters

China on Friday passed a law leaving its biggest trade partners in no doubt that it can hit back should they put tariffs on the exports of the world's No.2 economy as Washington and Brussels take aim at Beijing over excess industrial capacity. The Tariff Law, which was approved by China's top legislature after three rounds of deliberations going back to 2022, is the latest addition to Beijing's arsenal of trade defence instruments as it maintains an uneasy truce with the U.S. following a trade war that kicked off during the Trump administration. The law, which will take effect from Dec. 1, outlines a range of legal provisions related to tariffs on Chinese imports and exports, from what constitutes tax incentives to China's right to hit back at countries that renege on trade agreements.