Blue pockets in a red state: a look inside Wyoming's Democratic conventions

Wyoming Democrats held their county conventions across 23 counties last weekend to determine which candidate received the state’s 17 national delegates. They ultimately selected President Joe Biden, but their unconventional method of doing so sets it apart from the usual political conventions.

The structure of each meeting is similar to Wyoming’s Republican county conventions, where local party members gather and discuss additions to the state’s Democratic party platform, decide on a presidential nominee, and pick delegates to send to the state and national conventions.

According to Marcie Kindred, communication director for the Laramie County Democratic Central Committee, Wyoming's oft-overlooked Democrats hold a diverse set of beliefs.

“Democrats run the gamut in Wyoming from people who would self-identify as a proud Marxist to ‘if I lived anywhere else I’d probably be an actual Republican,’” Kindred said.

This year’s convention in Teton County was an all-business, in-and-out affair held in the county commissioners’ chambers.

“It all took less than an hour, I believe. We were done by eleven o’clock,” state Representative Mike Yin (D-Jackson) said.

Albany County, home of the University of Wyoming, had a much longer convention. The program featured a cover of Bill Withers’ “Lean on Me” by Miss Wyoming 2022 winner Hazel Homer Wombeam, a keynote address, and a focus on Democrats all the way down the ballot. The convention was held in an old basketball gym, with over 50 attendees seated on fold-out chairs. Trey Sherwood (D-Laramie) said that she appreciated the local focus and the sense of solidarity.

“Instead of wallowing like,’ Oh, we’re such a small minority,’ it was more like, ‘Look at the good we can do when we come together,’” Sherwood said.

The highest turnout of any of the conventions was in Sheridan County, nestled along Wyoming’s northern border with Montana, where 58 residents gathered in a local church. The county has around 32,000 people, ranking seventh in Wyoming, and all of its state representatives and senators are Republicans. Democratic party county chair Martha Wright pointed towards her group’s community involvement, including adopting a highway and volunteering at a local soup kitchen, but said that taking home the title for largest turnout was nevertheless unexpected.

“It’s a pleasant surprise,” Wright said.

All of the 13 national delegates selected on Saturday will go to President Joe Biden and 322 of the state’s 324 state convention delegates.

