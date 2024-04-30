OOPS! Kayleigh McEnany Gets Quick Math Lesson After Awkward Trump Blunder

Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany’s latest attack on President Joe Biden backfired when she got her dates mixed up.

″[Voters] see this presidency for the failure of what it is and they think back to three years ago and they remember the good days of President Trump,” she said on Monday as she griped about this year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Kayleigh: People think back to three years ago and they remember the good days of President Trump. pic.twitter.com/ZOw7O23aKt — Acyn (@Acyn) April 30, 2024

Since McEnany served as Donald Trump’s press secretary for much of his final year in office, she should know that her fond memories of “three years ago” would be of a time when Biden was president, not Trump.

As of three years ago this week, Biden had been in office for more than three months and had signed dozens of executive orders reversing Trump policies. He had also signed the landmark American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion stimulus package aimed at helping the nation out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

McEnany’s critics offered some math tips:

Three years ago, Trump was not president. https://t.co/giPcRUkO5g — Jo Mannies (@jmannies) April 30, 2024

I'm mathing! 2024 - 3 = 2021.

I feel obligated to point out that President Biden was inaugurated in January of 2021.

But thanks, Kayleigh. https://t.co/HZaUuEfNmD — ((( AJ Feuerman ))) (@ajfeuerman) April 30, 2024

It appears, Kay Kay doesn't want to remind people what 4 years ago was actually like. https://t.co/Dz5mL8NqRS — The Chud Report (@TheChudReport) April 30, 2024

Others pointed out that if you go back further, to the final year of the Trump presidency ― when McEnany was serving in the White House ― most of the country wasn’t exactly enjoying the “good days” that she mentioned:

When Trump was in office 3+ years ago: pic.twitter.com/eN3MHkvfD2 — JGF (@JFG0995) April 30, 2024

No, Kayleigh, it wasn’t fun trying to find toilet paper in a pandemic where tons of people died. — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) April 30, 2024