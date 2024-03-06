Advertisement

Bo Horvat's third-period goal leads Islanders past Blues, 4-2

  • New York Islanders' Bo Horvat, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Elmont, N.Y. The Islanders won 4-2.(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    1/7

    Blues Islanders Hockey

    New York Islanders' Bo Horvat, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Elmont, N.Y. The Islanders won 4-2.(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • St. Louis Blues goaltender Joel Hofer (30) gives up a goal to New York Islanders' Jean-Gabriel Pageau during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    2/7

    Blues Islanders Hockey

    St. Louis Blues goaltender Joel Hofer (30) gives up a goal to New York Islanders' Jean-Gabriel Pageau during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • New York Islanders' Jean-Gabriel Pageau (44) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the St. Louis Blues during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    3/7

    Blues Islanders Hockey

    New York Islanders' Jean-Gabriel Pageau (44) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the St. Louis Blues during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • New York Islanders' Kyle Palmieri, center, celebrates with Anders Lee, left, and Noah Dobson after scoring a goal against the St. Louis Blues during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    4/7

    Blues Islanders Hockey

    New York Islanders' Kyle Palmieri, center, celebrates with Anders Lee, left, and Noah Dobson after scoring a goal against the St. Louis Blues during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • New York Islanders' Kyle Palmieri (21) drives toward St. Louis Blues goaltender Joel Hofer before scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    5/7

    Blues Islanders Hockey

    New York Islanders' Kyle Palmieri (21) drives toward St. Louis Blues goaltender Joel Hofer before scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) and teammate Mike Reilly (2) reacts as the St. Louis Blues celebrate a goal by Jordan Kyrou during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    6/7

    Blues Islanders Hockey

    New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) and teammate Mike Reilly (2) reacts as the St. Louis Blues celebrate a goal by Jordan Kyrou during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • St. Louis Blues' Torey Krug (47) drives past New York Islanders' Mathew Barzal (13) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    7/7

    Blues Islanders Hockey

    St. Louis Blues' Torey Krug (47) drives past New York Islanders' Mathew Barzal (13) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Islanders' Bo Horvat, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Elmont, N.Y. The Islanders won 4-2.(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
St. Louis Blues goaltender Joel Hofer (30) gives up a goal to New York Islanders' Jean-Gabriel Pageau during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
New York Islanders' Jean-Gabriel Pageau (44) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the St. Louis Blues during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
New York Islanders' Kyle Palmieri, center, celebrates with Anders Lee, left, and Noah Dobson after scoring a goal against the St. Louis Blues during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
New York Islanders' Kyle Palmieri (21) drives toward St. Louis Blues goaltender Joel Hofer before scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) and teammate Mike Reilly (2) reacts as the St. Louis Blues celebrate a goal by Jordan Kyrou during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
St. Louis Blues' Torey Krug (47) drives past New York Islanders' Mathew Barzal (13) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
SCOTT CHARLES
·2 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — Bo Horvat scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and the New York Islanders won their fourth straight game, 4-2 over the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night.

Kyle Palmieri, Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Mathew Barzal also scored for the Islanders who moved within four points of the Philadelphia Flyers for the third spot in the Metropolitan Division, which would guarantee them a spot in the playoffs.

Ilya Sorokin finished with 19 saves and improved to 5-1 since the 6-5 overtime loss to the Rangers in the Stadium Series game at MetLife Stadium on Feb. 18.

Horvat broke a 2-2 tie with an incredible individual effort as he moved around Blues defenseman Nick Leddy, corralled his own rebound and buried a wraparound to give the Islanders a 3-2 lead 55 seconds into the third period.

Barzal added an empty-net goal in the final minute.

Alexey Toropchenko and Jordan Kyrou scored for the Blues, who had won their last two games. Rookie goaltender Joel Hofer made 29 saves.

Prior to Horvat’s tally, the Islanders scored twice within 5:15 in the second period to erase a two-goal deficit.

Palmieri converted a skillful forehand-backhand maneuver to get the Islanders on the board at 12:32. The forward had a natural hat trick in the first period of the Islanders 5-1 win against the Boston Bruins on Saturday.

The Islanders knotted the game at 2-all when Pageau pounced on a loose puck in the slot area at 17:47.

Toropchenko fired a wrist shot past Sorokin for his 11th goal of the season at 1:21 of the second period to open the scoring.

St. Louis doubled its advantage when Brandon Saad stole a puck from Horvat and slid it over to Kyrou for an easy tap-in.

UP NEXT:

Blues: Visit New Jersey Devils Thursday night.

Islanders: Visit San Jose Sharks Thursday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl