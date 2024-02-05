Bobby Witt Jr. signs biggest contract in Kansas City Royals history: Details here

The Kansas City Royals and Bobby Witt Jr. have reached agreement on the biggest contract in club history: 14 years, with 11 guaranteed.

The Royals made the announcement in a news release around noon on Monday. They plan to hold a news conference with Witt on Tuesday.

“From the moment I was drafted in 2019, the entire Royals organization and fans have treated me and my family like their own,” Witt Jr said in the Royals’ news release Monday. “This city and this team have felt like home since day one, and it’s an honor to have the opportunity to continue to represent all of KC.

“I am incredibly grateful to the Sherman family and the Royals front office for believing in me, and I promise to do everything in my power to help bring championship baseball back to Kansas City!”

