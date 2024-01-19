Four family members, including two children, found dead in house near Norwich

Police at the scene where the four bodies were found in Costessey, Norfolk

Four members of a family have been found dead at a house near Norwich, police have said.

Officers from Norfolk Constabulary forced their way into an address in Allan Bedford Crescent, Costessey, shortly before 7am on Friday following a call from a member of the public.

Detectives have confirmed that the four dead are family members. Detective Chief Inspector Chris Burgess said a 45-year-old man, a 36-year-old woman and two young girls were found at the property.

He said: “We do believe they were all family members at this time. Three of the people are believed to have resided at the address, and another non-permanently.”

The father is thought to have been an engineer who worked in the property trade, and the family were believed to be active members of their community. Formal identification has not yet taken place.

A blade was found in nearby woodland hours after the incident, according to local reports.

Officers have set up a cordon outside the property, with detectives from Norfolk and Suffolk police forces leading the investigation into the “distressing and tragic” incident.

Residents told the Eastern Daily Press newspaper that police have not yet said whether the blade is linked to the incident and are conducting a forensic analysis to see whether it is connected.

Gary Blundell, the Liberal Democrat councillor for the area, confirmed that a family had been living at the address prior to the deaths but declined to provide their names.

He said: “I live on the estate with my wife. It hasn’t been verified who it is yet, so they haven’t released names, but if it is the family involved that I think it possibly could be then yes, we did know them.

“To be honest, it’s a totally shocking experience. I don’t know how this has happened. We don’t know the full extent of what happened. We are only going on what we have been told but, from what I understand, this is an isolated incident with no risk to the public.

“I don’t want to speculate, the family who lived there did [have kids]. I wouldn’t want to speculate if any children were involved – at the moment it’s just four bodies.”

Police statement

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Burgess, from the Norfolk and Suffolk major investigation team, said: “Our investigation is in the very early stages and this is clearly a very distressing and tragic incident.

“While we’re following a number of lines of inquiry, at this time we believe this is an isolated incident.

“I understand that news of this incident will be shocking to the local community and as soon as we can we will release more information.”

