Body of missing 16-year-old found in American River in Rancho Cordova, authorities say

The body of a 16-year-old who went missing on Tuesday in the Clay Banks area of the American River has been found by a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office’s dive team.

A spokesperson for the Sacramento County Regional Parks Rangers confirmed the recovery of the body at around 11:30 a.m on Wednesday. A 30-year-old man involved in the same incident was airlifted in critical condition from the river to a hospital on Tuesday, rangers said.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said it responded to the incident at around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, rescuing the 30-year-old man while a teenager was still in the water. The 16-year-old’s identity has not been released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office, pending notification of family.

A 34-year-old man identified as Zongchar Moua also drowned near the Clay Banks, a stretch of the river between Rancho Cordova and Fair Oaks, on June 15. He was rafting with a large party when he fell into the river without a life jacket, according to Sacramento Metro Fire.