Boise State’s defense shuts down New Mexico’s veteran guards in Mountain West win

O’Mar Stanley and Chibuzo Agbo posted double-doubles Saturday as Boise State secured the season sweep over New Mexico with a 89-79 win in front of 12,184 fans at ExtraMile Arena.

The Broncos beat the Lobos, 86-78, at The Pit in Albuquerque on Jan. 31.

Stanley led the way with 24 points and 13 rebounds on Saturday. It’s his fifth double-double of the season. Agbo added 17 points and 12 boards for his first double-double of the season. It’s the first time two Boise State players have finished a game with double-doubles since 2021.

Saturday also marked the Broncos’ fourth sellout of the season.

Boise State (21-8, 12-4 Mountain West) led 35-33 at halftime, but the Broncos pulled away in the second half thanks to a 10-2 run. It was capped by a 3-pointer from Tyson Degenhart that put the Broncos up 54-43. He finished with 23 points, marking the sixth time that he scored at least 20 in the past nine games

The Broncos pulled away in the second half thanks in part to their work on the glass. They outrebounded New Mexico 43-34 and turned 17 offensive rebounds into 18 second-chance points.

“I think we just wanted it more, to be honest,” Stanley said. “We focus on rebounded every day. It’s how we start our shoot arounds. When we’re rebounding, we’re hard to beat.”

Boise State’s defense also deserves a lot of credit for the win. Point guard Donovan Dent, who put up 31 points against the Broncos at The Pit, was held to 11, most of which he scored in the second half. The Lobos leading scorer on the season, Jaelen House, was limited to nine points and went 0-for-8 from 3-point range.

Story continues

New Mexico (21-8, 9-7 MW) also coughed up 11 turnovers, which the Broncos turned into 14 points.

“Our defense was outstanding,” Boise State coach Leon Rice said. “To keep those guys out of the paint, you can’t do it with one guy. You have to do it as a team.”

Both teams went on runs in the first half. Boise State went on an 11-2 run and took a 16-12 lead thanks to a 3-pointer from Agbo. New Mexico answered with a 9-2 run that was capped by a layup from freshman JT Toppin that put the Lobos up 21-20.

Toppin led the Lobos Saturday with 21 points and added eight rebounds. Jamal Mashburn Jr. added 19 points.

Big picture: This was a big win for the Broncos, who have probably already done enough to earn a third straight NCAA Tournament berth, but a few more Quad 1 wins certainly can’t hurt. This was Boise State’s sixth of the season.

“That puts us in elite company,” Rice said.

Saturday’s win could also loom large with the Mountain West Tournament just around the corner. The Broncos and Utah State have identical 12-4 records in conference play, so the top seed is still very much a possibility. Either way, the top five seeds get byes, so wins over top contenders this time of year are huge. The conference tournament is scheduled for March 13-16 in Las Vegas.

Stat of the game: The Broncos shot 85% (22-for-26) from the free throw line, led by Stanley, who went 9-for-10. Degenhart from 5-for-6 from the charity stripe.

Up next: The Broncos host Nevada Tuesday (9 p.m., FS1) for Senior Night before wrapping up the regular season at San Diego State on Friday.

Women drop heartbreaker

The Boise State women’s basketball team dropped a heartbreaker Saturday in its final home game of the season.

The Broncos erased an 11-point lead in the second half and looked liked they had done enough to seal the comeback win when Mya Hansen got a layup to drop to give them a one-point lead with 9.6 seconds left. But it wasn’t meant to be.

Air Force’s Milahnie Perry got a twisting, off-balance shot to fall put the Falcons one top by one with 3.5 seconds left. The Broncos had one last shot to seal the win and Natalie Pasco got an open look at the rim, but her short jumper bounced harmlessly off the backboard, sealing Air Force’s 67-66 victory.

Boise State (19-11, 10-7 Mountain West) trailed 36-18 at halftime and 61-50 with 6:20 left in the game, but the Broncos went on a 12-0 run to take a 62-61 lead with 1:51 left in regulation. Hansen couldn’t be stopped in the fourth quarter.

She scored eight of the Broncos’ 12 points in their decisive late drive and drove to the basket over and over again late. Hansen, a sophomore, finished the game with a season-high 26 points. Her career-high is 31 against BYU in December 2022. Perry led Air Force with 23 points.

Boise State, which sits in fourth place in the Mountain West, wraps up the regular season Tuesday at Colorado State. The women’s conference tournament is March 10-13 in Las Vegas.