Bolsonaro embezzled $1.2 million worth of undeclared jewelry, Brazil police say

According to an investigative report unsealed by Brazil's Supreme Court, former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro allegedly embezzled 6.8 million (about $1.2 million) Brazilian reals' worth of jewelry while in office.

Bolsonaro was indicted last week charging embezzlement, asset laundering and criminal association in connection with the luxury jewelry from Saudi Arabia. The investigation adds pressure on the far-right leader who governed in 2019-2022 before losing his reelection bid to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. He has already lost his political rights until 2030.

Bolsonaro hasn't commented on the indictment, but has previously denied any wrongdoing involving the jewelry.

The police report alleges there was “a criminal association for the embezzlement of high-value gifts that were received due to the position of former President Jair Bolsonaro.” The jewelry included diamond-encrusted Rolex and Patek Phillipe watches, a necklace, rings and cufflinks, among other items. The report says some of the presents were given to government staffers acting on Bolsonaro’s behalf during international trips.

The Associated Press reported Bolsonaro’s indictment Thursday based on information given by two sources with knowledge of the investigation, but the unsealing of the report by Brazil's Supreme Court provided a complete view of the allegations.

(AP)



Read more on FRANCE 24 English



Read also:

Brazil's Lula sacks Petrobras chief over dividend payments

Thousands in Brazil protest against bill equating abortion after 22 weeks with homicide

Brazil's Amazon rainforest sees worst 6 months of wildfires in 20 years, data shows