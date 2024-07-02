Boris Johnson appears at first event of election campaign in bid to stop Starmer 'supermajority'

Boris Johnson joined the Prime Minister on the general election campaign trail to warn against Britain electing a “Labour supermajority”.

The former Tory PM made a surprise appearance at Rishi Sunak’s rally at the British Army Museum in Kensington on Tuesday night.

He told the crowd of several hundred Conservative activists that voting for Labour or backing Reform on Thursday would “achieve nothing but usher in the most left wing government since the war. We must not let it happen,” he said.

“If you actually want higher taxes, if you feel you have a few thousand to spare then vote Labour on Thursday.”

Mr Johnson, who won a large majority in 2019 but was ousted as PM after in 2022 after a number of scandals, has filmed endorsement messages for some Conservative election candidates and urged voter not to support Nigel Farage's Reform UK on July 4.

But he has been notably absent from the campaign trail until now.

He was greeted by cheers, claps, whistles and chants of "Boris, Boris, Boris".

He thanked attendees for "coming so late, way past Keir Starmer's bed time".

"When Rishi asked me to come and help of course I couldn't say no," he continued. "We're all here because we love our country."

(James Manning/PA Wire)

In an impassioned speech, Mr Johnson said Tory voters needed to draw the party back “from the brink” and prevent Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer winning a “sledgehammer majority”.

“If you want uncontrolled immigration, and mandatory wokery, and pointless low-towing to Brussels, then go right ahead and vote for Starmer,” he told the crowd.

“But if you want to protect our democracy and our economy and keep this country strong abroad by spending 2.5 per cent of our GDP on defence, then the only way to do that is to vote Conservative on Thursday.”

Mr Sunak, who is trailing his Labour rival by around 20 points in the polls, thanked Mr Johnson for his support.

The PM said: “Every single vote matters… I know you are tired, I know you have worked hard but we have got to give it one more push.”

However, political rivals branded the disgraced former PM’s appearance on the campaign trail as an “insult to everyone who made heartbreaking sacrifices during the pandemic”

Liberal Democrat Deputy Leader Daisy Cooper said: "Rishi Sunak has reached a desperate new low, turning to a man who discredited the office of Prime Minister and lied to the country time after time.

"It is time to boot out this tired and sleaze-ridden Conservative party, and elect Liberal Democrat MPs who will stand up for their communities.”