“Boy Meets World”'s Trina McGee Opens Up About Her 'Miracle' Pregnancy at 54: It's 'Really Happening' (Exclusive)

Paul Archuleta/Getty Trina McGee is pictured attending the trophy celebration benefiting the Make-A-Wish Foundation on February 11, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Trina McGee is getting ready to embark on a new journey as a mom.

The Boy Meets World alum shares her three adult children — Ramia, 31, Langston, 29, and Ezra, 25 — with her first husband, actor Courtland Davis. Now, she is expecting her first child with her current husband of 16 years, Marcello Thedford, at 54 years old. (Thedford also is a dad to son Elijah through a previous relationship.)

McGee shares that her fourth pregnancy was "completely natural" after taking a more holistic approach, but it still comes as a "shock" to her.

"I just kept saying, 'Is this really happening?' I still do that. 'Is this really happening?' But it is," she tells PEOPLE exclusively. "Then, I'll get sick, or I'll do something weird [and] it has to do with pregnancy. And I'm like, 'This is really happening.' And I'm remembering all the other times when I was pregnant, you know, 25 years ago, and I'm like, wow, this is it. This is really happening. It's wonderful. It's great."

Comparing her current pregnancy to her past ones, McGee says that "it feels very [much] like a miracle."

Marcello Thedford Trina McGee is pictured with her children.

"It's much more intentional. All I can think now, as opposed to when I had my older children, I was thinking about, 'Okay, I got to go back to work. I have to earn money, and I have a meeting at 4,' and this and that," she explains.

"I've had all my kids during a thriving acting career," she continues. "All of them have been on television in my stomach. My oldest daughter was in my stomach when I did a guest spot on A Different World. My second-oldest son, he was on the Martin show and Sinbad in my stomach. And then, the last one was born while doing Boy Meets World. So they all have that, but this one is like, 'Whoa, okay.' He or she got a lot more press in the stomach than the other ones."

McGee remembers her husband reacting "so lovingly" to the news, praising him for having "been so great" and the "number one person who has supported me" during this time. "We've put a lot of work into our marriage, so I've got a good one," she raves.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty (L-R) Trina McGee and Marcello Thedford attend the Amare Magazine 1st Year Anniversary Issue Release Soiree held at a Private Residence on June 24, 2017 in Sherman Oaks, California.

McGee, who is currently 12 weeks pregnant, doesn't know the baby's sex or what she plans to name the little one — but she's perfectly fine with that.

"We're going to wait until the child is born and look at it," she shares. "That's more of an indigenous African tradition. You want to see who the child is, and then you want to name it according to that strength. A lot of my friends in Africa, after getting to know me, call me Kaway, which means warrior, so I'm going to go in that direction."

She adds, "But right now, the baby's name is Sonny X. We just call him Sonny X. [My husband] kind of wants a boy, so we just call it Sonny X. Family joke."

Outside of reading "what other people think" about her pregnancy, McGee doesn't have any fears this time around.

Marcello Thedford Trina McGee is pictured.

"You do get these little aches and pains," she says. "I have this thing a lot of pregnant women called round ligament, where at the bottom of your belly on the sides, you're feeling the muscles pull out as your stomach gets larger. I was really scared about that. I was like, 'What is that? ... I don't remember having that back in the day.' I have that a little, but that's about it."

And unlike her past pregnancies, McGee is "just relaxing."

"I am not so ambitious as I was when I was younger, in my twenties, where I worked all through pregnancies. But I will say work is starting to come to me just because of the baby, and phone calls and different situations are coming up, so we'll see what happens," she says, "But I'm not pressed in any way to do anything except have this baby right now."

Marcello Thedford Trina McGee is pictured.

McGee also says she's loved being able to take the "time to be quiet" during this pregnancy. At this time, she is spending her time in Belize, which is home to Quawe Farms and Retreat — a new three-day wellness retreat she's gearing up to launch with the help of her husband, which intends to create a "stress-free environment" for attendees while teaching them "how to be stress-free."

"I like the quiet, I really do. I love Belize, and I love nature," says McGee, who is also launching an official online shop after July 4. "That's the great experience I have now. I get to do it in nature instead of a busy city, so I like that."

Looking to her future upon her little one's eventual arrival, McGee says: "I'm looking forward to those years from about 0 to 12, where you're just mine."

