44 Truly Terrible Wedding Guests Who Should 100% Never Receive An Invitation To A Wedding Again

44 Truly Terrible Wedding Guests Who Should 100% Never Receive An Invitation To A Wedding Again

1.This guest literally DRUGGED the bride and caused her to black out the entire day.

2.This guest STOLE the wedding cake.

3.These guests threw a birthday party for their son at a wedding.

4.This awful sister of the bride humiliated the groom and made everything about her.

5.This guest wanted not only to propose at the wedding, but also have the bride give away her bouquet instead of doing the bouquet toss.

6.This guest added 20 extra people to their RSVP.

7.This best man STABBED the brother of the bride.

8.This guest gave a disgusting gift.

9.This friend also gave a cringey gift.

10.This guest expected the bride to pay for babysitters.

11.This wedding guest took it upon themselves to cut the cake and ended up with...this.

12.This bride's guests (actually, seemingly members of her bridal party) offered COCAINE to CHILDREN at her wedding.

13.This maid of honor complained about having to come to wedding festivities, then talked crap about the whole wedding party — and the groom.

14.This grandma kept trying to convince the bride to invite her toxic mother to the wedding.

15.This bridesmaid stole all the bridesmaid dresses (after she was uninvited due to her daughter hitting the bride) and was trying to sell them to make a quick buck.

16.This guest took a ton of food from the reception.

17.These guests got in a massive fight at a wedding, causing the bride to go into false labor — and the mother of the bride didn't make things much better by punching a groomsmen.

18.This guest wore white to her cousin's wedding because the bride was blind and wouldn't notice.

19.This wedding guest sent this anonymous note to the newlyweds a couple weeks after the wedding because they didn't get a thank you note yet.

20.This wedding guest really went above and beyond with bad behavior at a wedding.

If you can't read the above, it says: So now that my beautiful wedding is over and my honeymoon is behind me I can share this story. My fiancé has a friend who he wanted to invite to the wedding but I did not. She’s a hot mess express but we had some extra room and I didn’t want to be a bridezilla so whatever. She was invited. Let’s call her W. Cut to the wedding day. We’re getting ready and guests start to arrive. My fiancé goes to greet people before the ceremony and I stay hidden for my big reveal down the aisle. He comes back up to our room where I’m getting ready and says W is wasted. Then my wedding planner comes up and asks who she is and says they cannot serve W. The ceremony hasn’t even started!! Ceremony goes off without a hitch and we go greet all our guests as husband and wife and there is W. She’s more than drunk. Like on drugs (I think molly or something along those lines). She’s beyond this earthly realm. When I go to say hello to her she’s already broken some glassware. Later in the evening she is grinding on my husband (who quickly removes himself. I didn’t even know till after) and then as the grand finale she motorboats my breasts!! She puts her face into my chest and blows. I was wearing a V neck dress so it was skin to skin contact. Someone pulled her away and drove her home safely. W says it was the best night of her life. u/schristiau / Via reddit.com

21.These guests of a bride with cancer expected her to reimburse their flights since she had to postpone her wedding due to cancer treatments.

22.This bride's family failed her after a guest did something super inappropriate.

23.This guest asked for the wedding address and a ride TWO HOURS before the wedding.

24.Similarly, this wedding guest — who "basically invited himself and his mom" according to the post — wanted a ride from the bride and groom to the wedding. And they asked four days before.

25.This guest straight up invited themselves.

26.This guest send a rude email to the bride when he didn't get a quick response from her...for a stupid question he should've known the answer to:

27.This wedding guest thought it was fine to bring her kid dressed as a lion to the ceremony.

28.This guest tried to bring her CATS to a wedding.

29.This guest's boyfriend proposed at a wedding — and then she gushed about the newlyweds "sharing [THEIR] special day."

30.This guest make divorce jokes at their best friend's wedding.

31.This wedding guest wrote this in the guestbook.

32.This mother of the groom was wildly rude.

33.This father of the bride was even worse.

34.This would-be guest declined a (nonexisting) invite because he wanted to have sex with the bride.

35.This guest refused to wear a mask.

36.These non-guests basically broke into a wedding site to invite themselves.

If you can't read the above, it says: Getting married in a couple of days and we opted to have a relatively small wedding, considering the culture we’re from (about 80 guests). We set up a password-protected wedding website for guests to view details, RSVP, etc and communicated to guests that it is small wedding, strictly invite-only. However, one of my parents’ guests has taken it upon themselves to send the wedding website and password to their (adult) children who aren’t on the guest list a couple of days to the wedding and I keep getting email notifications of them attempting to RSVP. I’ve met them maybe once a few years ago and don’t even remember what any of them look like, what their names are, etc so find it really shocking that they would still try and RSVP to a wedding they weren’t personally invited to. We’re already at capacity and even if we weren’t, it’s not okay to RSVP to a stranger’s wedding!!! Now I have to deal with emailing them to say sorry you can’t come 🥴 u/HungryBroccoli6175 / Via reddit.com

37.Multiple guests brought giant to-go cups at this wedding...which ended up in all the photos.

38.This guest tried to invite their PARENTS to a tiny destination wedding.

39.This friend of the bride kept stealing stuff she was choosing for her wedding.

40.This bridesmaid kept demanding for the bride to tell her why she wasn't the maid of honor, then claimed it was because she was "too hot" to stand next to the bride.

41.This guest — the bride's godmother, no less — threw a huge stink about the no kids policy at the wedding.

42.This guest made me wonder why she wasn't invited to the ceremony (that's sarcasm, folks).

43.This didn't technically happen at a wedding, but it's bad enough I had to include it — this bridesmaid tried to break up the happy couple at the bachelorette party.

44.And finally, basically everyone at this wedding was trash.

What's the worst thing you've heard of a guest doing at a wedding? Let us know in the comments!

H/T: r/weddingshaming