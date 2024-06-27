44 Truly Terrible Wedding Guests Who Should 100% Never Receive An Invitation To A Wedding Again

1.This guest literally DRUGGED the bride and caused her to black out the entire day.

bride telling the story of being drugged by a friend before the wedding
u/Leja06 / Via reddit.com

2.This guest STOLE the wedding cake.

Story about a man stealing a wedding cake intended for a volunteer genealogist group attending a wedding. Numerous guests, mostly seniors, witness the humorous incident
u/aquafrizzantesv / Via reddit.com

3.These guests threw a birthday party for their son at a wedding.

u/internetdramalobster / Via reddit.com
4.This awful sister of the bride humiliated the groom and made everything about her.

Text of an article titled "Bride's sister made it all about her," detailing how the bride's twin sister disrupted the wedding reception by giving a self-centered toast
[deleted] / Via reddit.com

5.This guest wanted not only to propose at the wedding, but also have the bride give away her bouquet instead of doing the bouquet toss.

her message venting online
[deleted] / Via reddit.com

6.This guest added 20 extra people to their RSVP.

the rsvp with the added people on the list
u/entomofile / Via reddit.com

7.This best man STABBED the brother of the bride.

message from bride saying the best man stabbed her brother and he needs to be taken out of the footage
u/spanksmitten / Via reddit.com

8.This guest gave a disgusting gift.

Wedding note with an unusual bag of "gifts": A wife finds funny yet gross clipped nails from husband's groomsmen-including hers-8 years collection
u/Same-Chicken-2748 / Via reddit.com

9.This friend also gave a cringey gift.

uOk-Nail9928 / Via reddit.com
10.This guest expected the bride to pay for babysitters.

Chat conversation about wedding planning and childcare arrangements, mentioning feelings and responsibility
[deleted] / Via reddit.com

11.This wedding guest took it upon themselves to cut the cake and ended up with...this.

crumbling cake with a person trying to cut it
u/Ihateturkmenistan / Via reddit.com

12.This bride's guests (actually, seemingly members of her bridal party) offered COCAINE to CHILDREN at her wedding.

u/beautyfanatic123 / Via reddit.com
13.This maid of honor complained about having to come to wedding festivities, then talked crap about the whole wedding party — and the groom.

maid of honor talking shit about the bridal party and then also saying she doesn't like the fiance
u/CosmicMoose77 / Via reddit.com

14.This grandma kept trying to convince the bride to invite her toxic mother to the wedding.

A conversation about a wedding where a person strongly expresses a desire to exclude someone from attending due to past behaviors and family issues
u/pufferfishofquality / Via reddit.com

15.This bridesmaid stole all the bridesmaid dresses (after she was uninvited due to her daughter hitting the bride) and was trying to sell them to make a quick buck.

post saying former bridesmaid is holding all the bridesmaid dresses hostage and trying to sell them in an attempt to sabotage the wedding, so don't buy from her
u/erwachen / Via reddit.com

16.This guest took a ton of food from the reception.

guest showed up with tupperware to take home food and only gifted the newlyweds $5
u/numanuma_ / Via reddit.com

17.These guests got in a massive fight at a wedding, causing the bride to go into false labor — and the mother of the bride didn't make things much better by punching a groomsmen.

u/Ellie_Loves_ / Via reddit.com
18.This guest wore white to her cousin's wedding because the bride was blind and wouldn't notice.

woman asking if she's an asshole for wanting to wear white because she looks good in it and her cousin is blind and thought no one would notice that she was in white
u/ChiefHat / Via reddit.com

19.This wedding guest sent this anonymous note to the newlyweds a couple weeks after the wedding because they didn't get a thank you note yet.

note saying they're upset they sent a wedding gift and didnt get a thank you note
u/imtiredofthisgrandpa / Via reddit.com

20.This wedding guest really went above and beyond with bad behavior at a wedding.

guest showed up drunk and grinded on the groom and motorboated the bride

21.These guests of a bride with cancer expected her to reimburse their flights since she had to postpone her wedding due to cancer treatments.

u/missthrowaway87 / Via reddit.com
22.This bride's family failed her after a guest did something super inappropriate.

Screenshot of a text post where an older sister recounts her best female friend's inappropriate confession of love for the sister's husband during her wedding reception
u/Original-Move8786 / Via reddit.com

23.This guest asked for the wedding address and a ride TWO HOURS before the wedding.

the text messages
u/Conscious_Use_ / Via reddit.com

24.Similarly, this wedding guest — who "basically invited himself and his mom" according to the post — wanted a ride from the bride and groom to the wedding. And they asked four days before.

hey can mom and i bum a ride to the wedding
u/Rowona / Via reddit.com

25.This guest straight up invited themselves.

i never got a wedding invitation because you never asked for my address bu i can't wait to be there for your big day
u/biglovinbertha / Via reddit.com

26.This guest send a rude email to the bride when he didn't get a quick response from her...for a stupid question he should've known the answer to:

im not sure you get this email thing you see if i send you an email with a question you typically email me back with an answer
u/psburrito / Via reddit.com

27.This wedding guest thought it was fine to bring her kid dressed as a lion to the ceremony.

u/Zebra4129 / Via reddit.com
28.This guest tried to bring her CATS to a wedding.

u/mayanpapayan / Via reddit.com
29.This guest's boyfriend proposed at a wedding — and then she gushed about the newlyweds "sharing [THEIR] special day."

the person showing off the ring
[deleted] / Via reddit.com

30.This guest make divorce jokes at their best friend's wedding.

u/jesse-13 / Via reddit.com
31.This wedding guest wrote this in the guestbook.

i hope you guys dont get divorced
u/tn_notahick / Via reddit.com

32.This mother of the groom was wildly rude.

Screenshot of a text conversation discussing a groom's mother who caused a scene at a western-themed wedding by asserting her importance and asking guests to leave
u/persondude27 / Via reddit.com

33.This father of the bride was even worse.

The image contains a lengthy text describing a person's experience with their father ambushing their wedding to walk them down the aisle. The person shares their feelings of discomfort and frustration with the situation
u/ManRayMantaRay / Via reddit.com

34.This would-be guest declined a (nonexisting) invite because he wanted to have sex with the bride.

u/Hamburrgergirl / Via reddit.com
35.This guest refused to wear a mask.

Text message regarding a wedding RSVP: Due to the mask requirement, the sender regrets they may have to miss Emma's important day
u/idowithkozlowski / Via reddit.com

36.These non-guests basically broke into a wedding site to invite themselves.

If you can't read the above, it says:Getting married in a couple of days and we opted to have a relatively small wedding, considering the culture we’re from (about 80 guests). We set up a password-protected wedding website for guests to view details, RSVP, etc and communicated to guests that it is small wedding, strictly invite-only.However, one of my parents’ guests has taken it upon themselves to send the wedding website and password to their (adult) children who aren’t on the guest list a couple of days to the wedding and I keep getting email notifications of them attempting to RSVP. I’ve met them maybe once a few years ago and don’t even remember what any of them look like, what their names are, etc so find it really shocking that they would still try and RSVP to a wedding they weren’t personally invited to.We’re already at capacity and even if we weren’t, it’s not okay to RSVP to a stranger’s wedding!!!Now I have to deal with emailing them to say sorry you can’t come ��

37.Multiple guests brought giant to-go cups at this wedding...which ended up in all the photos.

guests holding large gas station cups
u/throwrabadddweddin / Via reddit.com

38.This guest tried to invite their PARENTS to a tiny destination wedding.

Screenshot of a Reddit post from user LawLion in the r/weddingshaming subreddit. The post discusses guests inviting their parents to a destination wedding without the couple's consent
u/LawLion / Via reddit.com

39.This friend of the bride kept stealing stuff she was choosing for her wedding.

u/Delicious-Midnight11 / Via reddit.com
40.This bridesmaid kept demanding for the bride to tell her why she wasn't the maid of honor, then claimed it was because she was "too hot" to stand next to the bride.

u/Ellie_Loves_ / Via reddit.com
41.This guest — the bride's godmother, no less — threw a huge stink about the no kids policy at the wedding.

u/combatcompanion / Via reddit.com
42.This guest made me wonder why she wasn't invited to the ceremony (that's sarcasm, folks).

A person expresses feeling left out of a partner's friend's wedding ceremony due to not knowing the bride well and Covid restrictions
u/jigglethesepuffs / Via reddit.com

43.This didn't technically happen at a wedding, but it's bad enough I had to include it — this bridesmaid tried to break up the happy couple at the bachelorette party.

u/spookysadghoul / Via reddit.com
44.And finally, basically everyone at this wedding was trash.

bride listing all the things that went wrong
u/missthrowaway87 / Via reddit.com

What's the worst thing you've heard of a guest doing at a wedding? Let us know in the comments!

H/T: r/weddingshaming

