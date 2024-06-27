Morgan Eastwood, daughter of Clint Eastwood, gets married in laid-back ceremony

Morgan Eastwood, daughter of Clint Eastwood, is opening up about her recent nuptials to Tanner Koopmans.

For her walk down the aisle, Morgan Eastwood kept things simple.

The 27-year-old, daughter of actor Clint Eastwood, married fiancé Tanner Koopmans in a no-frills ceremony at the Mission Ranch in Carmel, California, on June 15, according to People magazine. She later shared photos from the couple's nuptials on Instagram in a June 18 post, affectionately calling the event "our perfect day."

"We wanted every element to feel as relaxed as possible," Eastwood told the magazine in an interview published Thursday. "I did my own makeup and hair, chose some inexpensive earrings the week of and threw on a pair of velvet heels I’d previously worn."

For her wedding attire, Eastwood wore an elegant off-the-shoulder gown from Sarah Seven, which she paired with an ethereal veil from Etsy shop Madame Tulle.

"We didn't really have any rules when it came to attire and just wanted guests to wear whatever felt most comfortable," Eastwood said. "I chose red nails to match my florals. My maid-of-honor Ashley chose a blue dress, so we joke that she was my 'something blue,' but I didn’t have 'something old or something new.' "

Did Clint Eastwood attend Morgan Eastwood’s wedding?

Eastwood and Koopmans' wedding venue holds special meaning for the Eastwood clan. Mission Ranch, which was originally owned by Native American resident Juan Romero, was purchased and renovated by Eastwood’s father Clint in 1986, according to the property's official website.

Clint was in attendance for his daughter's special day and walked Eastwood down the aisle. "It wasn't all planned out, and we kind of played it by ear last minute. It was adorable," Eastwood said.

While Eastwood "initially wanted to elope" for her nuptials to Koopmans, who "wanted a bigger celebration," the writer said the ceremony wound up being a great marriage of their tastes.

"Our wedding was the perfect in-between because it was as intimate as it could be (with a huge family like mine), but still lively," Eastwood said. "It was just immediate family and their partners, close family friends and best friends we’ve known our whole lives growing up in Carmel."

With their wedding behind them, Eastwood and Koopmans are off to their next adventure: starting a family. In May, Eastwood revealed on social media that the couple was expecting a child.

