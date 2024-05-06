Boy shot dead after Perth stabbing was in deradicalization program, but no ties seen to Sydney teens

ROD McGUIRK
·3 min read

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A 16-year-old boy who was shot dead by police after stabbing a man in the Australian west coast city of Perth had been in a deradicalization program but had no links to an alleged network of teen extremists in the east coast city of Sydney, authorities said.

The boy had participated in the federally funded Countering Violent Extremism program for two years but had no criminal record, Western Australia Police Minister Paul Papalia said Monday.

“The challenge we confront with people like the 16-year-old in this incident is that he’s known to hold views that are dangerous and potentially he could be radicalized,” Papalia told Australian Broadcasting Corp. “... but the problem with individuals like this is they can act at short notice without warning and be very dangerous.”

On the potential for the boy to have been radicalized, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he was concerned by social media pushing extreme positions.

“It’s a dynamic that isn’t just an issue for government. It’s an issue for our entire society, whether it be violent extremism, misogyny and violence against women. It is an issue that of course I’m concerned about,” Albanese told reporters.

Western Australia Police Commissioner Col Blanch said the boy had phoned police late Saturday saying he was about to commit “acts of violence” but did not say where. Minutes later, a member of the public reported to police seeing the boy with a knife in a hardware store parking lot.

Three police officers responded, one armed with a gun and two with stun guns. Police deployed both stun guns but they failed to incapacitate the boy before he was killed by a single gunshot, Blanch said.

The stabbing victim is a man in his 30s who was wounded in his back. He was in serious but stable condition at a Perth hospital, police said.

Blanch said members of the local Muslim community had raised concerns with police about the boy’s behavior before he was killed on Saturday.

Police said the stabbing had the hallmarks of a terrorist attack but have not declared it as such. Factors that can influence that decision include whether state police need federal resources, including the Australian Security Intelligence Organization domestic spy agency.

Blanch said the Western Australia Police Force investigation did not need additional federal resources and he was confidence the situation was different from the one in Sydney.

“We are dealing with complex issues, both mental health issues but also online radicalization issues,” Blanch said Sunday. “But we believe he very much is acting alone and we do not have concerns at this time that there is an ongoing network or other concerns that might have been seen over in Sydney."

New South Wales Police Commissioner Karen Webb had declared the stabbings of an Assyrian Orthodox bishop and priest in a Sydney church on April 15 as a terrorist act within hours. The boy arrested was later charged with committing a terrorist act. In the subsequent investigation, six more teenagers were charged with terror-related offenses.

Police alleged all seven were part of a network that “adhered to a religiously motivated, violent extremist ideology.”

Some Muslim leaders have criticized Australian police for declaring last month’s church stabbing a terrorist act but not a rampage two days earlier in a Sydney shopping mall in which six people were killed and a dozen wounded. The 40-year-old attacker was shot dead by police.

The man had a history of schizophrenia and most of the victims he targeted were women. Police have yet to reveal the man’s motive.

The church attack is only the third to be classified by Australian authorities as a terrorist act since 2018.

In December 2022, three Christian fundamentalists shot dead two police officers and a bystander in an ambush near the community of Wieambilla in Queensland state. The shooters were later killed by police.

In November 2018, a Somalia-born Muslim stabbed three pedestrians in downtown Melbourne, killing one, before police shot him dead.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Top Asian News 3:58 a.m. GMT

    The teen attacked the man and then rushed at police officers before he was shot, Western Australian Premier Roger Cook told reporters on Sunday. “There are indications he had been radicalized online,” Cook told a news conference.

  • On Orthodox Easter, Zelenskiy calls on Ukrainians to unite in prayer

    President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on his fellow Ukrainians on Orthodox Easter on Sunday to unite in prayer for each other and the soldiers on the frontline, saying God -- who has a "Ukrainian flag on his shoulder" -- will lead to life defeating death. Standing in front of the 1,000-year-old Saint Sophia Cathedral in Kyiv, a spiritual and architectural monument of the country's faith, Zelenskiy said that Ukraine has now been fighting for 802 days against Russia for a victory.

  • Frontline priest leads Orthodox Easter service for Ukrainian soldiers

    For a third year running many Eastern Orthodox Christian Ukrainian soldiers are celebrating Easter on the front lines. It’s a busy time of the year for members of the church, including frontline Priests like Ivan, Chaplain of the 72 Mechanised Brigade of the Ukrainian Army. After driving to a Ukrainian army position in the dead of night, he held a short service with soldiers and blessed Easter cakes that would end up with troops in and around the frontlines. (AP video: Vasilisa Stepanenko)

  • Australian police shoot boy dead after stabbing with 'hallmarks' of terrorism

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australian police said on Sunday they had shot dead a boy after he stabbed a man in Western Australia's capital Perth, in an attack authorities said indicated terrorism. There were signs the 16-year-old, armed with a kitchen knife, had been radicalised online, state authorities said, adding they received calls from concerned members of the local Muslim community before the attack, which occurred late on Saturday night. "At this stage it appears that he acted solely and alone," Western Australia Premier Roger Cook told a televised press conference in the state capital Perth, regarding the attacker.

  • Orthodox Christians celebrate Holy Fire ceremony

    STORY: After hours of anticipation, people were able to light their candles from the little round windows in the tomb of Jesus in the Holy Sepulchre Church. Greek Orthodox Patriarch Theophilos III handed worshippers the fire from inside the tomb in a mysterious act considered an annual Holy miracle before Orthodox Easter Sunday (May 5).Pilgrims chanted excitedly as they passed on the fire to others.Outside, several police barricades were set throughout the streets of the Old City.

  • Australian police shoot dead a boy, 16, armed with a knife after he stabbed a man in Perth

    A 16-year-old boy armed with a knife was shot dead by police after he stabbed a man in the Australian west coast city of Perth, officials said Sunday. The teen attacked the man and then rushed at police officers before he was shot, Western Australian Premier Roger Cook told reporters on Sunday. Police and Australian Security Intelligence Organization agents have been conducting a counterterrorism investigation in the east coast city of Sydney since another 16-year-old boy stabbed an Assyrian Orthodox bishop and priest in a church on April 15.

  • President Putin joins faithful at Orthodox Easter mass at Moscow cathedral

    Worshippers including President Vladimir Putin packed Moscow's landmark Christ the Savior Cathedral for a night-time Easter service late on Saturday. Most Western churches observe Easter on March 31, but the Russian Orthodox Church follows a different calendar and celebrates on May 5.

  • Three bodies found in Mexico had bullet wounds to heads

    Authorities believe three tourists were attacked as they were trying to fend off an attempted theft.

  • Bodies, pickup truck found in Mexican region where American and Australian tourists went missing, sources say

    Three bodies were found Friday in the Mexican region where an American and two Australians have been missing for several days, multiple sources told CNN.

  • From teenage cyber-thug to Europe’s most wanted

    Kivimaki rose through teen cyber gangs to become a Most Wanted criminal responsible for one of the most shocking hacks in history.

  • Rough arrest of Miami-Dade woman still harrowing to watch, no matter what court ruled | Opinion

    Encounter between former officer and woman who called 911 should not have ended the way it did. | Opinion

  • Madeleine McCann's parents absent from vigil as Polish woman claiming to be missing girl attends

    It has been 17 years since Madeleine McCann vanished from her holiday apartment in Portugal. Her parents Kate and Gerry were absent from a vigil marking the anniversary, while Polish woman Julia Wendall travelled to Britain

  • Where Is Chris Watts Today? A Look at His Life in Prison After Family Murders

    Chris Watts has been in prison in Wisconsin since 2018 after murdering his wife, Shanann, and young daughters, Bella and Celeste, in Colorado

  • Donald Trump Echoes Mitt Romney's Comment About People Automatically Voting Democrat

    In 2012, then-Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney said that 47% of Americans automatically vote Democrat because "these are people who pay no income tax."

  • K-9 finds missing 85-year-old woman clinging to tree in steep ravine, Colorado cops say

    “We’re gonna get you home, OK?”

  • 'He Was Scaring Her': New Documents Detail What Ohio Dad Did Before He Allegedly Executed 3 Sons

    Chad Doerman is accused of murdering his three sons

  • Woman held after baby suffers cardiac arrest at Legoland Windsor

    The five-month-old boy is in critical condition in hospital after the incident on Thursday.

  • Three Indian nationals charged with killing B.C. Sikh activist, Hardeep Singh Nijjar

    SURREY, B.C. — Three Indian nationals have been charged with the murder of B.C. Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, in a killing last year that threw Ottawa's relationship with New Delhi into disarray. Police say they are investigating if the Indian government was involved, an allegation raised by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the House of Commons last year. Integrated Homicide Investigation Team Supt. Mandeep Mooker said in a Surrey, B.C., news conference on Friday that the three men had bee

  • She survived a knife attack by her ex-partner. He's been sentenced, but her fears remain

    WARNING: This story contains details of abuse and may affect those who have experienced intimate partner violence or know someone who has.The first time Sabrina L'Heureux's ex-partner came at her with a knife was in March 2020.When he attacked her with a different blade a year and a half later, she managed to escape, bruised and bleeding, but with her child.She then spent the next 12 months fearing for their lives while he remained at large.On Wednesday, 47-year-old Paul John MacDonald of Kingst

  • Toronto-area drivers stopped by OPP will have to give breath sample

    All drivers in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area who are pulled over by Ontario Provincial Police highway safety officers will now be asked to provide a breath sample — no matter what they're stopped for.Officers will be conducting "mandatory alcohol screening" at every routine traffic stop as part of a new enforcement policy taking aim at drinking and driving, even if there is no reason to suspect a driver is impaired, the OPP said this week."The OPP have always had officers use their discr