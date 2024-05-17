Joe Biden Trolls Trump With Meme Reminding Him Of Failed Doomsday Prediction

President Joe Biden is trolling Donald Trump over a prediction by the former president that hasn’t aged very well at all.

(While enjoying some ice cream.)

Just ahead of the 2020 election, Trump claimed that a Biden victory would lead to “a stock market collapse the likes of which you’ve never had.”

Instead, the stock market has recovered from post-COVID lows ― and on Thursday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average topped 40,000 for the first time.

Biden’s campaign responded by sharing a video of Trump during a 2020 debate predicting that “the stock market will crash” if Biden wins, along with a second video showing Thursday’s record stock high.

Biden retweeted it from his personal account, adding a meme of himself with an ice cream cone serving up an “L” to the former president.

The two will face off again next month and in September, after Biden challenged Trump to a pair of debates, which the former president accepted.

