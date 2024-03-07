The Boys star Erin Moriarty lands new movie role

Prime Video

The Boys star Erin Moriarty has landed a role in new movie Lips Like Sugar, alongside the likes of Woody Harrelson.

Deadline has reported that the actress, who plays Starlight on the Prime Video superhero series, has landed a role in the neo-noir thriller which stars Harrelson and Owen Wilson as a pair of detectives.

Lips Like Sugar, written by Anthony Tambakis and directed by Brantey Gutierrez will be set against the 1984 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles and follows detectives John Carr and Phil Harris (Harrelson and Wilson).

The pair are trying to solve a serial killer case, but the police rule that all LA murders must be labelled Missing Persons until the end of the Olympics.

Carr and Harris meet teenage girls Tracy Anderson and Andi Campos, who have "formed a fast and intense friendship". But when Tracy disappears, the detectives "race a ticking clock to find her".

Lips Like Sugar was first announced back in July, alongside the casting of its stars Harrelson and Wilson, but now more actors have been added to the cast list before production gets underway.

Also starring in the upcoming movie, which is set to begin filming in Los Angeles this month, are Juliette Lewis (Yellowjackets), Kathryn Newton (Big Little Lies) and Sasha Calle (The Flash).

Calle and Newton will play the teenage girls, Tracy and Andi, while it is not yet known who Moriarty or Lewis will play in the film.

Season four of The Boys is set to arrive on Prime Video at some point this year, with a first teaser trailer for the new instalment released in December.

Moriarty has teased a potential crossover with Gen V, and revealed that she would love her character to appear in the spin-off series.

"Hell yes, I would love to be in [Gen V]," she said. "Eric [Kripke, showrunner] is going to sprinkle in those characters [but] not just to get people to watch it. It's never going to be arbitrary – it’' going to be purposeful."

The Boys seasons 1-3 are streaming on Prime Video, along with spin-off Gen V.

