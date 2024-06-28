Boys on stolen bike seriously injured in crash

Two teenagers have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after the stolen motorbike they were riding hit several other vehicles.

Officers in a "marked police unit" became aware of the motorbike in the St Leonards area after 13:30 BST, Sussex Police said.

The bike "immediately" made off at speed before it collided with a number of other vehicles in London Road, they added.

A police spokesman said the incident had been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

The bike's rider and passenger, local boys aged 15 and 17, were taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, police said.

Part of London Road was closed while officers responded to the scene, with drivers urged to use alternative routes.

Any witnesses, or anyone with mobile, dashcam or CCTV footage, are asked to contact the force.

