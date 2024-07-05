Brad Pitt back at Silverstone filming F1 movie

Brad Pitt has already filmed at Silverstone and has returned to the circuit [Getty Images]

Brad Pitt has returned to the British Grand Prix to continue filming his Formula 1 movie.

The film, now titled "F1", is co-produced by seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and expected to be released on 25 June 2025.

Extensive shooting has already taken place at the Silverstone Circuit, including at last year's British Grand Prix.

And Pitt, 60, has been spotted again at the Northamptonshire track, wearing the racing suit of the fictional "APX GP" team.

Pitt will play the role of a veteran driver called Sonny Hayes in the film [Getty Images]

Pitt will play the role of a veteran driver, Sonny Hayes, who is returning to the F1 grid after a long absence.

Hamilton has been heavily involved in the script to make the film as authentic as possible.

"We want everyone to love it and to really feel that we encapsulate what the essence of this sport is all about," Hamilton said last year.

Film a 'landmark'

Apple has bought the rights to the movie, which has a budget said to be in the region of $140m (£125m).

Joseph Kosinski, the man behind Top Gun: Maverick, is directing the film, which also stars Oscar-winner Javier Bardem, who plays the team principal, and British actor Damson Idris, who plays Pitt's teammate.

F1 has described the movie, being filmed in real-time during Grands Prix, as a "landmark for the sport".

Motorsport fans have been gathering at Silverstone for this Sunday's British Grand Prix.

