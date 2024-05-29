Brad Pitt and Channing Tatum Are Making a New Movie About the World’s Deadliest Motorcycle Race

Another racing film is in the works and Brad Pitt and Channing Tatum are along for the ride.

Pitt, who’s set to star in Joseph Kosinski’s untitled Formula 1 film, is attached to another high-speed project on the famous Isle of Man TT. The 60-year-old actor‘s production company, Plan B Entertainment, has teamed up with Tatum’s Free Association to deliver both a feature-length film and a docuseries on the legendary motorsport spectacle, which is widely known as one of the oldest and deadliest circuits in the world, Variety reported.

Dating back to 1907, the two-week Isle of Man takes place each year on a small island in the middle of the Irish Sea. The road race happens on the TT Mountain Course that spans 37.7 miles with professional riders reaching speeds of over 200 mph. Since the competition began, the number of fatalities has surpassed 150.

“We dare anyone to find more awe-inspiring people, or a more breathtakingly vibrant world than The Isle of Man TT,” Tatum and Free Association’s Reid Carolin and Peter Kiernan said in a statement. “We’ve always been drawn to characters who push the edge of what’s possible, and this race is their Shangri-La. We’re deeply honored to be part of the creative dream team telling the story of this legendary event, and can’t wait to finally share this mythical sport we love with audiences all across the globe.”

Brad Pitt and Channing Tatum are producing a new movie and docuseries on the Isle of Man TT.

Ford v Ferrari screenwriter Jason Keller has also joined the venture, alongside Entertainment 360’s Guymon Casady and Box to Box Films—an award-winning documentary production company behind Netflix’s Drive to Survive and Full Swing. Mediawan, a majority stakeholder of Plan B, will be the studio for the docuseries which is currently titled The Greatest Race on Earth.

“We are honored to have the opportunity to share the story of the exceptional people involved in this singular event and to introduce The Isle of Man TT in a way that brings audiences directly into the action,” said Plan B in a statement. “We are supremely grateful to Mediawan and all of our partners for their belief and support.”

Production on the adrenaline-fueled docuseries will start this week and follow the 2024 Isle of Man TT which runs from May 27 to June 8. A screenplay is also being developed for a movie that’s expected to be taken to market later this year.

“It’s a great privilege to be working with these partners on this extremely unique project,” said James Gay-Rees, co-founder of Box to Box Films. “The Isle of Man TT is one of the most visceral, exhilarating, and unusual races in the motorsport diary. We can’t wait to bring this incredible world to new audiences.”

