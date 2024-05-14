Bradley Cooper's Daughter Lea Excitedly Points Out Her Dad's Character at “IF” Premiere

Cooper voices Ice, an imaginary friend, in the John Krasinski-directed family film

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper brought the cutest date to the IF movie premiere — his daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper!

A day after attending the fourth night of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour stop in Paris with girlfriend Gigi Hadid, Cooper, 49, stepped out at the premiere of the John Krasinski-written and directed film with the adorable 7-year-old.

While her father opted to dress casually in black slacks and a matching pullover sweater, Lea attended the event wearing a colorful pink dress and sparkly blue shoes.

As she walked the red carpet holding her father's hand, she excitedly pointed out his character, Ice, on one of the posters, making him smile.

Cooper is part of a star-studded cast that includes Ryan Reynolds, Steve Carell, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Maya Rudolph, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr., Jon Stewart and Sam Rockwell.

"What if everything you believed as a kid was real? From the imagination of John Krasinski, enter a world you have to believe to see,” the movie’s tagline reads under its teaser trailer.

It's no surprise that Cooper's daughter attended, as she previously walked the red carpet with him at the Maestro premiere in December, wearing a Dolce & Gabbana leopard-print chiffon dress.

Paramount Pictures 'If' movie poster

The toddler's fun outfit was accessorized with a red purse and sparking gold flats. Back in June 2022, Cooper opened up about how fatherhood has changed his perspective on life.

"Fatherhood is … everything changed," he said on the SmartLess podcast. "Every single thing is absolutely shaded by, or brought into glorious colors, by the fact that I get to be a father to a wonderful human being."

IF hits theaters on Friday, May 17.

