Breaking: 2 juveniles, 3 adults shot in Greenbelt
As many as five people who were part of a large gathering at a Greenbelt park were shot Friday afternoon, police said. Greenbelt police said at least 500 young adults were gathered in the Bowie area on "senior skip day" and were told to disperse. Much of the group moved to a park in the 6900 block of Hanover Parkway in Greenbelt. Police said officers were monitoring, but no illegal activity was going on before officers heard gunshots. Five people were shot, including two juveniles and three adults. Police said the adults may have been 18-year-olds.