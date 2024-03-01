Brian Mulroney's deep connection to Nova Scotia lasted a lifetime

Former prime minister Brian Mulroney speaks during the Atlantic Economic Forum at St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish, N.S., in 2023. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press - image credit)

Former prime minister Brian Mulroney's involvement in politics began in Nova Scotia. His connection to the province lasted a lifetime.

Born in Baie-Comeau, Que., in 1939, Mulroney arrived in Antigonish in 1955 at age 16 to pursue an undergraduate degree in political science at St. Francis Xavier University.

While there he was convinced by his classmate Lowell Murray, a future senator and cabinet minister in his government, to join the Progressive Conservative campus club. It marked the beginning of his life in politics.

Speaking on CBC Radio's Information Morning Cape Breton, St. FX president and vice-chancellor Andrew Hakin said Mulroney maintained a lifelong connection to the university after graduating in 1959.

Andy Hakin is president of St. Francis Xavier University.

Andy Hakin is president of St. Francis Xavier University. (Robert Short/CBC)

Describing his generosity as "legendary," Hakin said Mulroney led the university's first modern fundraising campaign in the 1970s and ended up raising $11 million when the goal was $7 million.

In a 2019 campaign to raise $60 million for the Brian Mulroney Institute of Government and Mulroney Hall, Mulroney raised over $100 million, Hakin said.

Asked about how he reconciled some controversial aspects of Mulroney's legacy, Hakin said he doesn't have to because that was not the man he knew.

"This was a man that cared about people, this was a man that cared about community," he said.

Those are the ... values we try and instill in our current students. And he is just a great exemplar of what it's all about."

Mulroney's last visit to the university was in 2023 for the Atlantic Economic Forum.

The university announced on Friday that a book of condolence was open at the replica Prime Minister's Office in Mulroney Hall and flags on campus would be flown at half mast.

Mulroney was elected as Progressive Conservative leader in 1983 and entered Parliament that year as the MP for Central Nova. The riding was considered a safe PC seat and incumbent Elmer MacKay stepped aside to let Mulroney run in a byelection.

Liberal Housing Minister Sean Fraser is the current member of Parliament for Central Nova, and also a St. FX alumnus.

Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Sean Fraser responds to a question during a weekly news conference, Tuesday, February 27, 2024 in Ottawa.

Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Sean Fraser responds to a question during a weekly news conference in Ottawa earlier this week. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Speaking on CBC Radio's Maritime Noon, Fraser said Mulroney had a longstanding commitment to the region.

He said he was also deeply committed to St. FX and to bringing young people into politics through the institute that bore his name.

Fraser said that when he first became an MP, Mulroney guided him on how to focus on strategic priorities that matter in the long term and not just on the election cycle.

"He had a firm understanding that you need to work together across party lines, across levels of government to serve the interests of Canadians," Fraser said.

Rick Perkins, the Conservative member of Parliament for South Shore-St. Margarets worked in Mulroney's government for eight years. He said Mulroney who changed the country.

MP Rick Perkins at the standing Fisheries and Oceans Canada parliamentary committee examining illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023.

MP Rick Perkins is shown at a committee meeting last year. (House of Commons Canada)

Perkins said the former prime minister tackled many big issues such as the North American Free Trade Alliance, acid rain and the protection of the ozone layer.

On the wider world stage, Perkins said Mulroney worked on the fight to free Nelson Mandela, end apartheid, and took strong positions on wars in Yugoslavia, Rwanda and Haiti, and the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Perkins said what set Mulroney apart was his ability to relate to people on a personal level.

"He built enormous loyalty … because he cared about them," Perkins said.

