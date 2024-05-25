‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Soundtrack: Here Are All the Songs in the New Episodes

“Bridgerton” Season 3 is here, and with it comes a new collection of string covers of iconic pop songs. The Shondaland Netflix series made a mark with its first season by packing the regency-era period story with string quartet covers of modern pop songs, and the trend continues in the new season that puts the focus on a romance between Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin (Luke Newton).

“Bridgerton” Season 3 Part 1 also features the Netflix show’s first-ever original song: “All I Want” is written by Rogét Chahayed (Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More”), Wesley Singerman (Jennifer Lopez’s “Butterfly”), Taylor Dexter (Joji’s “Die for You”) and Nicole Cohen (Meghan Trainor’s “Sensitive”). Tori Kelly performs the song on the soundtrack, and the orchestral version was arranged by “Bridgerton” composer Kris Bowers.

Past seasons featured hits by Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Nirvana, Madonna, Rihanna, Robyn and Harry Styles. For Season 3, the focus is on maximum impact as icons like Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift get covers, but there are some surprising songs included as well.

There are plenty of iconic tracks throughout these new episodes. “Bridgerton” Season 3 – Part 1 is now streaming, but Part 2 won’t arrive until June when even more songs will be revealed. For now, here’s a complete list of all the songs in “Bridgerton” Season 3.

Episode 1

“Abcdefu” – GAYLE

Episode 2

“Dynamite” – BTS

“Jealous” – Nick Jonas

Episode 3

“Cheap Thrills” – Sia

“Happier Than Ever” – Billie Eilish

Episode 4

“Snow on the Beach” – Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey

“Give Me Everything” – Pitbull

Listen to the songs in the playlist below.

