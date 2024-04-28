Bristol in pictures: Images from across the city

The Welsh National Opera brought their performance of A Death in Venice to the Bristol Hippodrome on Saturday [Johan Persson]

At any point over a weekend, there are dozens of photographers out and about in Bristol capturing snapshots of life, from news to sport and live entertainment.

Here is a selection of images taken in the city.

Park life: Staring out of Cabot Tower in Brandon Hill Park at dusk. A new initiative called Bristol: The Parks Project has been set up to highlight the significance of the city's multiple parks and green spaces and what organisers call their "vital role in our wellbeing".

Ending on a high: Bristol City players celebrate their second goal as they finished their home games at Ashton Gate with a 2-0 win against Rotherham United (above), something for the fans to cheer (below).

Ewe talking to me? Our photographer met this inquisitive sheep at Hartcliffe City Farm.

Volunteers there are preparing the ground for flowers (below), which social enterprise Heart of BS13 sells to Bristol businesses and residents.

Welcome back: The public has been able to once again walk through Underfall Yard this weekend (above) after the famous harbourside boat yard reopened following the devastating fire of May 2023.

Big performance from the big man: Marchant de Lange of Gloucestershire is applauded off the pitch at the County Ground in Bristol after taking six wickets against Middlesex on day one of the county championship match on Friday.

Teamwork: The quartet of programme organisers for this year's Bristol Harbour Festival. From the left, Joe Sheals and Harry Feigen from Proud Events, and Noemi Antonelli and Alex Mahoney from Swans Events, announced their main acts line up this week.

