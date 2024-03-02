BRIT Awards 2024: Dua Lipa brings the glam to red carpet while Rob Beckett dresses as a giraffe

The stars were out in force for the biggest night in the music industry’s calendar as they descended on London’s O2 Arena for the 2024 BRIT Awards.

Houdini hit-maker Dua Lipa, 28, vamped it up in a long-length figure-hugging black leather dress.

In addition to being up for three awards, including Artist of the Year and Pop Act, as well as Song of the Year with her Barbie soundtrack contribution, Dance the Night Away, Lipa is set to open the ceremony.

Kylie Minogue looked fresh faced after jetting in from Australia to receive the Global Icon nod (PA)

Jetting in all the way from Australia to be presented with the Global Icon and close the show was Kylie Minogue, 55, in a black ruffle dress, while Ellie Goulding, 37, was seen for the first major public outing since simultaneously confirming her divorce from husband Caspar Jopling and new romance with surf instructor Armando Pereza.

Repping the mum’s-to-be was Magic Radio presenter Fleur East, 36, and This Morning star Sian Welby, 37, in her first red carpet appearance since announcing her pregnancy news earlier this week.

Rob Beckett stood head and shoulders (literally) above the other attendees in a giraffe costume (PA)

Comedian and Beckenham’s own Rob Beckett, 38, made sure he was hard to miss as he gave a thumbs up to cameras while sporting an inflatable giraffe costume.

Olivia Dean, 24, who is up for the Breakthrough Artist gong, showed off her midriff in a purple number, while former X Factor winner Ella Henderson, 28, appeared to take inspiration from Madonna and Michael Jackson with her black and white fit, which included a large hat and gloves.

Olivia Dean, Ella Henderson and Fleur East arrive at the 2024 BRIT Awards (ES Composite)

Bringing the girl power was Spice Girl Mel C, 50, with Tallia Storm, 25, channeling Geri Horner’s Union Jack dress which she infamously wore to the 1997 BRITS. The original Ginger Spice should be happy with someone else stealing some headlines from her and husband Christian Horner at the moment.

Elsewhere on the carpet, I’m A Celebrity Winner Sam Thompson, 31, posed up a storm with girlfriend Zara McDermott, 27, and best friend Pete Wicks, 36.

Mel C, Sian Welby and Tallia Storm hit the red carpet at the 2024 BRITS (ES Composite)

It was also a case of spot the former Love Island stars with Indiyah Polack, 25, Laura Whitmore, 38, leading the charge.

Couples Calvin Harris and Vick Hope, Kate and Rio Ferdinand, plus, Peter Crouch and Abby Clancy used the opportunity to enjoy a date night.

Date night: Kate and Rio Ferdinand, Vick Hope and Calvin Harris, Peter Crouch and Abby Clancy (ES Composite)

The 44th annual ceremony will be presented by Capital Breakfast presenter Roman Kemp, Love Island host Maya Jama and veteran broadcaster Clara Amfo.

Music fans can expect eight live performances with some artists coming together on stage for exciting duets.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Lipa is set to kick off proceedings, followed by Becky Hill X Chase & Status, Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding, Jungle, Kylie Minogue, Tate McRae RAYE and Rema.

Plus, Sophie Ellis Bextor, whose 2001 hit Murder On The Dancefloor is currently enjoying a renaissance thanks to movie Saltburn, is rumoured to be planning something special.

Could the fact Natasha Beddingfield is in the house and recently teamed up with her for a surprise collaboration on YouTube, be a clue?

The BRIT Awards 2024 kick off at 8:30pm on ITV.