Brit Awards 2024 live updates: What time and how to watch this year’s ceremony

RAYE looks set to be the star of this year’s Brit Awards, which are being held this Saturday (2 March) at the O2 Arena in London.

The British pop star, 26, received a record-breaking seven nominations in 2024 and has also been awarded the prize for Songwriter of the Year.

She is up against fellow artists including Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Lewis Capaldi, Little Simz and Arlo Parks. See the full list of nominations here.

The ceremony, which is being hosted by first-timers Maya Jama, Roman Kemp and Clara Amfo, will feature live performances by RAYE, Dua Lipa, Tate McRae, Jungle and Kylie Minogue.

RAYE’s success comes after she parted ways with her former label, Polydor, and released her critically acclaimed debut My 21st Century Blues as an independent artist.

Follow the latest updates below:

Will this year’s Brit Awards celebrate the Year of the Women?

10:42 , Roisin O'Connor

The Brit Awards look set to follow the Grammys in acknowledging the achievements of female artists over the past 12 months.

The British music ceremony takes place this Saturday (2 March) at the O2 Arena in London, where stars including Dua Lipa, RAYE, Mahalia, Little Simz and Arlo Parks are all up for top awards.

See the nominations in full here:

See the full list of Brit Award nominations 2024