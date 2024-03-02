BRIT Awards 2024: Here Are All The Red Carpet Photos You Need To See

The stars have taken to the red carpet for the biggest night in UK music. Getty Images

The biggest night in British music is here – stars are descending on London’s O2 Arena for The Brit Awards 2024!

Prior to the ceremony, some of the most recognisable names in the industry and other celebrity guests walked the red carpet outside The O2 Arena in London.

The ceremony itself will be hosted by Maya Jama, Clara Amfo and Roman Kemp and there’s a record-breaking 98 nominated acts up for an award this evening.

Raye is leading the way when it comes to nominations, with seven in total.

This sets a new record for the most nominations any artist has ever received in a single year, with Raye in contention for Album Of The Year, Artist Of The Year and two separate Song Of The Year nods.

The Black Mascara singer’s record beats reigning champions Craig David, Robbie Williams and the Gorillaz – who all had been respectfully nominated for six awards in Brit Awards gone by.

Also up for multiple awards are music producer and DJ Calvin Harris (who is set to perform with Ellie Goulding for the first time ever at the awards), chart-topping star Dua Lipa and rappers Central Cee, J Hus and Dave.

Meanwhile Kylie Minogue, Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey and Miley Cyrus have been nominated for International Artist of the Year.

As for performances, Dua Lipa, Raye, and Kylie Minogue will all take to the stage at the O2. We can also expect to see Tate McRae, Jungle, Rema, and Becky Hill with Chase & Status dazzle us with live music.

Take a look at all the red carpet photos from the 2024 BRIT Awards you need to see in the gallery below...

MORE BRITS: