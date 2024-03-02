Brit Awards 2024: Your ultimate guide to the night from nominees to performers

(L-R) Brits 2024 hosts Clara Amfo, Maya Jama and Roman Kemp (John Marshall - JM Enternational)

Awards season is in full swing and music fans are gearing up for the 2024 Brit Awards to hit screens on Saturday.

Hosted by Clara Amfo, Maya Jama, and Roman Kemp, the 44th Brits promises electrifying performances from stars including Kylie Minogue, Raye, and Dua Lipa, who will be sure to captivate both the live audience and viewers at home.

With an impressive line-up of nominees, the stage is set for a thrilling night. Here’s everything you need to know about the biggest night in British music.

When and where are the 2024 Brit Awards?

The Brit Awards are set to take place on Saturday March 2, 2024.

The glamorous affair will return to its longtime venue, The O2 Arena in London, which has been its home since 2011.

Who is hosting the Brits?

Clara Amfo, Maya Jama, and Roman Kemp will take on hosting duties for the ceremony, while Yinka Bokinni and Jack Saunders will provide the live red-carpet coverage.

This trio previously led the red carpet show for ITV2, but this time they'll be stepping in for comedian Mo Gilligan, who hosted the 2022 and 2023 shows.

Who's performing at the 2024 Brits?

Music enthusiasts can anticipate eight spectacular performances from some of the industry's top talents, such as pop sensations Dua Lipa, Raye, and Kylie Minogue.

Dua Lipa performs at the Grammys earlier this month (Getty Images)

Joining them on stage will be Tate McRae, Jungle, Rema, and Becky Hill with Chase & Status. And that's not all — Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding will also be there to delight audiences with their smash hit Miracle.

Who is nominated for a Brit this year?

Raye has achieved a remarkable feat in Brit Award history by earning seven nominations, the most ever for a single artist in a year, and already has been named 2024’s songwriter of the year ahead of the ceremony.

But the 26-year-old Londoner will face tough competition in categories such as Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Best New Artist, Pop Act, R&B Act, and Song of the Year.

London-born singer-songwriter Raye (PA Wire)

Alongside Raye, Dua Lipa, Little Simz, Olivia Dean, Central Cee, and PinkPantheress are also vying for multiple awards on the big night.

Story continues

Kylie Minogue is up for the International Artist award and will be honored with the prestigious Global Icon Award at this year's ceremony.

She said ahead of the event: “I am beyond thrilled to be honoured with the Global Icon Award and to be joining a roll call of such incredible artists.

“The UK has always been a home from home, so the BRITs have a very special place in my heart."

Chase & Status, who released Disconnect with Hill last year, were named the 2024 producer of the year while British indie rock band The Last Dinner Party have already been named as Brits Rising Star.

You can find out the full list of nominees here.

Who designed the Brit Award this year?

Critically acclaimed visual artist and painter Rachel Jones designed this year’s Brit Award.

She said of the coveted commission: “There's such a major legacy around the position of being asked to design the award, so it was a huge honour to be chosen for this year.

“Designing the award is especially exciting because people will be able to see my interest in working with other mediums.

“I don't want to be known as just a 'painter', and having collaborated recently with a composer and a poet on my opera [Joseph Howard and Victoria Adukwei for Hey, Maudie], I'm finally starting to enter different spaces and develop new perspectives on my work.

“It's really incredible that this is part of that journey.”

How can I watch the 2024 Brit Awards?

If you missed out on snagging tickets, don't worry. You can catch The Brit Awards from the cozy confines of your own home.

The show will be airing live on ITV1 and ITVX starting at 8.30pm on Saturday, March 2.