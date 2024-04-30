Britain's Duchess Sophie makes a surprise visit to Ukraine

Reuters

Famed for its blue seas, breathtaking views and cove-studded coastline, the Mediterranean island of Capri has been a tourist haven since the early years of the Roman empire. Unlike in the imperial heyday, when emperors made it their exclusive playground, Capri now attracts visitors from around the world, clogging its narrow alleys, packing the piazzas and blocking the beaches during the hot summer months. Most are day trippers, but increasing numbers stay the night as ever more homes are given over to holiday lets, bringing its own problems.