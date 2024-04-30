Britain's Duchess Sophie makes a surprise visit to Ukraine
Britain's Duchess of Edinburgh, Sophie, made an unannounced visit to Ukraine, the first British royal to travel to the country since Russia’s 2022 invasion. (April 30, 2024)
Britain's Duchess of Edinburgh, Sophie, made an unannounced visit to Ukraine, the first British royal to travel to the country since Russia’s 2022 invasion. (April 30, 2024)
The Duchess of Edinburgh shows support for Ukrainian families who have suffered in Russia's invasion.
