Who won Britain's Got Talent 2024?

The votes are in and Sydnie's life just changed forever.

What did you miss?

Britain's Got Talent 2024 crowned Sydnie Christmas as its champion on Sunday night.

Contested between 11 wide-ranging acts - from choir Northants Sings Out to Taekwondo masters Ssaulabi and magician Jack Rhodes - who made it through the audition stage and semi-finals, this weekend's grand finale was as thrilling as it was tense thanks to the live format on ITV.

This success means that Sydnie goes home £250,000 richer and now has a slot in the prestigious Royal Variety Performance on 22 November.

Ant McPartlin, Amanda Holden, Simon Cowell, Bruno Tonioli, Alesha Dixon and Dec Donnelly. (ITV)

What, how and why?

On cloud nine and bathed in golden confetti, Sydnie's emotions spilled out after her life changed in an instant.

Having beaten runner-up Jack in the final two, she thrashed her arms and legs all over the place while screaming out in joy. Through tears she told Dec Donnelly: "I cannot believe the amount of love that I felt since [her first audition] aired.

"Oh my God. I am overwhelmed with love, it's the most amazing thing and I wish for one day that every single person in this room feels the way I do right now with this love. Thank you so much!"

Who were this year's Britain's Got Talent finalists?

Innocent Masuku. (ITV)

Hailing from South Africa, operatic tenor Innocent Masuku mesmerised judges and audiences alike with his ground-shaking covers of Lucio Dalla and Hans Zimmer throughout the series.

After filming the audition round back in January, he married his partner before the business end of BGT commenced this spring.

Sydnie Christmas. (ITV)

Sydnie, who works as a gym receptionist, was the worthy recipient of judge Amanda Holden's golden buzzer.

Destined for the West End, her elegant singing ability was combined with a winning personality that burned so brightly on stage, it's a travesty she's not a national superstar yet.

Mike Woodhams. (ITV)

School teacher Mike Woodhams came to BGT with a rolodex of musical impersonations. Every 20 seconds he'd smoothly switch from one artist to another with a witty glint in his eye.

James Blunt, Cher, Elton John, Anastacia, Ronan Keating and even Holden herself got the Mike treatment.

Haribow. (ITV)

Haribow won the audience golden buzzer this series, having impressed everyone with their Double Dutch skipping skills.

Travelling 20 hours from Japan just to give BGT a go, the group's first routine went down an absolute treat with those in the crowd - including Simon Cowell's son Eric and Holden's daughter Hollie, who pressed the button.

Ssaulabi. (ITV)

South Korea's high-flying Ssaulabi Performance Troupe provided this year's competition with some truly jaw-dropping action, and were rewarded for their efforts with Ant McPartlin and Dec's golden buzzer.

To coin a role, these Taekwondo stuntmen melded mid-air flips with the smashing of wooden planks with their fists and feet. Each and every time they showed up on stage, the judges and crowd were on their feet applauding.

Trixy. (ITV/YouTube)

South London electrician and burgeoning professional magician Trixy had showmanship to spare.

First up was his interactive calculator trick that saw Trixy accurately predict the date and time of his BGT performance by asking the panel to select random numbers for a sum. Having enlisted former contestant Toni Kaku in a previous piece, he went one better for the final by getting none other than Peter Andre to help him out.

Northants Sing Out. (ITV)

Northants Sings Out community choir, made up of members aged between 25 and 65, consistently stunned on the BGT stage.

Its seamless transition between classic hymn 'All Things Bright and Beautiful' and Livin' Joy tune 'Dreamer' was one of the highlights of the whole series.

Alex Mitchell. (ITV)

Alex Mitchell was a standout in the funny category this year.

A neurological condition - resulting in physical and audible tics - was his point of entry into comedy as the primary school teacher self-deprecatingly mixed his own experiences into his sets.

The opportunity to perform at the Hammersmith Apollo will be something he'll always remember, too, with it being a venue that many of his idols played over the years.

Jack Rhodes. (ITV)

Magician Jack managed to vanish from within an exploding box, only to crawl out of a TV screen, and right there he basically booked himself a place in the final.

The 26-year-old ex-nuclear engineer loves illusions and stagecraft so much that he ditched his trade in order to chase his dreams.

Abigail and Afronitaaa. (YouTube screenshot)

Abigail & Afronitaaa are a dance duo from Ghana, incorporating all manner of creative elements from Beyoncé song 'Run the World' and 'Feels Like Home' by Signal, Fuse ODG and Sean Paul.

Ahead of their final performance, which gave serious The Lion King energy, it was revealed that their country's vice president Mahamudu Bawumia reached out upon seeing them on BGT, as did many local TV stations.

The Trickstars. (ITV)

The Trickstars is dog trainer Lucy Heath's latest project after making it all the way to the BGT final with her act Trip Hazard eight years ago.

Unleashing multiple furry friends this time, Lucy was granted the wildcard entry into yet another final after initially being sent home in the semi-final round.

This decision from the judges went down like a lead balloon on social media, though.

Britain's Got Talent is available to stream via ITVX.

