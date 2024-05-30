Britain's Got Talent act loses viewer support with embarrassing speech

Singer Harrison Pettman was called "desperate" and "embarrassing" as he promised Simon Cowell he would do "anything to win" in an X Factor-like scene.

Harrison Pettman turned viewers against him by telling Simon Cowell he will do anything to win. (ITV)

Britain's Got Talent act Harrison Pettman lost viewers' support after making a "desperate" speech to the judges.

The aspiring West End star impressed the judges with his rendition of He Used To Be Mine, from the musical Waitress, and was told he had vastly improved since his first audition. But when the 23-year-old singer was asked by head judge Simon Cowell what it would meant to him to be performing, he launched into an intense speech promising the former X Factor judge he would "do anything to win this competition.

Viewers were not impressed by his words, and he was called "desperate", "aggressive" and "embarrassing" on social media.

Britain's Got Talent judge Simon Cowell asked Harrison Pettman what winning would mean to him. (ITV)

Pettman won the hearts of many with his initial audition when he attended with his parents and then told them he was going to the toilet before appearing on stage to perform. His mother and father were in tears after his surprise rendition of With You from Ghost the musical. But Cowell criticised his singing voice, telling him, "You need a lot of practice if this is your dream."

Pettman, 23, was confident and powerful in the live semi-final as he sang He Used To Be Mine, from the musical Waitress. Amanda Holden told him: "Oh my gosh, I am so proud of you, because your first audition was gorgeous but you have gone from here [hand low down] to there [hand high above head]. The emotion, the turn of your voice, your control. It's such a lovely song. Where's it from? Waitress! I said Waitress, I should have had more confidence in myself."

Bruno Tonioli gushed: "Your performance is transformed. You are delivering in a way that is out of this world. It was a total transformation. You are on the way." Alesha Dixon said: "I loved your audition, I loved watching your family, they were in floods of tears. To see you come out with more confidence, you are meant to be there." Cowell asked Pettman to speak, saying: "One of my favourite parts when I watched the audition back was watching your mum and dad - he is amazing, they both were. Let me ask you, tell me what this means to you."

Pettman launched into an impassioned speech saying: "In anything I do in my life, if it's not 100 per cent, it's 110 per cent. My parents gave me what I have but I will do anything to stay in this competition, I will work so hard." The singer then had to be cut mid speech by hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly and hurried off stage in time for the next act.

Viewers were put off by the speech, with some even saying it reminded them of The X Factor.

One wrote on social media platform X: "He had a moment to be passionate and he chose some weird aggressiveness?? Odd. Spoiled tour chance there #BGT #BritainsGotTalent" Another said: "Ok he’s got a bit desperate there #BGT #BritainsGotTalent" One commented: "The response to Simon was so awkward. I got second hand embarrassment. It was all going so well until that.. #BritainsGotTalent" Another viewer shared: "I will work so hard to win this competition. Sounds like something they use to say on X Factor. #BGT #BritainsGotTalent" And another posted: "I will work so hard klaxon, they even had to turn the sound down while he was begging Simon."

What else happened on Britain's Got Talent?

Community choir Northants Sing Out were voted through to the BGT final. (ITV)

Ghanaian dance act Abigail, 20, and Afronita, seven, were voted through to Sunday night's BGT final.

The judges had to choose between dance troupe The Pheonix Boys and community choir Northants Sings Out. But after a tied vote, the decision went to the viewers' vote and Northants Sings Out were put through.

The Britain's Got Talent 2024 live semi-finals continue on ITV1 at 8pm on Friday 31 May.

