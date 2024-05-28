Britain's Got Talent viewers confused by audience booing Bruno Tonioli

The former Strictly star appeared to get a frosty reception in the second semi-final - but viewers couldn't work out why.

Bruno Tonioli appeared to be booed by the Britain's Got Talent audience. (ITV)

What did you miss?

Britain's Got Talent viewers were confused by Bruno Tonioli being booed by the audience every time he spoke during Tuesday's live show.

The former Strictly Come Dancing judge got a frosty reception from the Hammersmith Apollo audience in the ITV show's second semi-final, leaving those watching at home wondering what he had done wrong.

What, how, and why?

Bruno Tonioli seemed to have done something to upset the Britain's Got Talent live audience in Tuesday's semi-final, leaving TV viewers scratching their heads over what he'd done to annoy them.

The dancer and TV judge seemed to be the villain to the theatre audience at the Hammersmith Apollo, who loudly booed him every time he spoke.

Viewers couldn't understand the crowd's reaction to Bruno Tonioli. (WireImage)

Despite offering praise to acts including K-Pop group Blitzers and noise impersonator Genevieve Cote, Tonioli's comments were nearly drowned out by loud boos and jeers during ITV's live broadcast.

But those watching at home were confused about what the problem was, as one person commented on X: "So, I am watching #BGT and while Bruno is making really positive comments, the crowd are booing certain phrases like "Zero Rated Perfection". I wonder why?"

Someone else wrote: "Is it me or whenever Bruno speaks he gets booed?!" as another person asked: "Can someone tell me why people are booing when Bruno talks? #bgt #britainsgottalent or is it something else?" "Why is the audience on bruno back tonight ?" asked one viewer.

One viewer commented: "Does it sound like very loud boos every time Bruno speaks?" Someone else wrote: "What have I missed? Why are the audience booing Bruno?" and another person added: "I can’t tell if the audience hate Bruno or something lol."

But someone else thought the audience were actually Tonioli fans, suggesting: "Everyone, Bruno is not getting booed - they're chanting Bruno Bruno."

What else happened on Britain's Got Talent?

Jack Rhodes was tipped as the winner by Simon Cowell. (ITV)

Head judge Simon Cowell has backed a magician to win this year's show, throwing his weight behind illusionist Jack Rhodes.

The performer's act included blowing up a box he was inside with dynamite, before emerging from a TV screen which he smashed to climb out of.

Cowell told him: "Right now, you are the favourite to win the entire competition. You are one in a million, that was jaw-dropping."

Host Declan Donnelly had a star turn in one act as he joined hand artist Matteo Fraziano on stage to help create shadows, including singing his and co-star Ant McPartlin's hit Let's Get Ready to Rhumble.

Meanwhile, K-Pop group Blitzers were a hit with the audience, but Amanda Holden suggested they could be too good already.

Despite admitting that all of the judges' children were in the audience and "going nuts" at the act, she added: "I just feel that we're in the presence of people who have already made it."

Britain's Got Talent continues on ITV1 at 8pm on Wednesday.

Read more: Britain's Got Talent