F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix: How to buy tickets for 2024 F1 race

The next edition of the Las Vegas Grand Prix is on 21-23 November 2024 – and tickets are still available for fans keen to attend.

Round 22 of the 2024 F1 season sees a return to the iconic Vegas strip circuit, which hosted a terrific debut race under the lights last year.

Max Verstappen won the 2023 grand prix, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc overtaking Red Bull driver Sergio Perez on the final lap to secure second place.

The debut race welcomed 316,000 fans and 7,000 new general admission tickets will be available for this year’s race in November. While most ticket categories are sold out, some are still available ahead of this weekend.

The race will again take place on a Saturday night, on 23 November, at 10pm local time.

Tickets are still available for single-day general admission, for practice on Thursday night and qualifying on Friday night. Single-day tickets for the race on Saturday are sold out.

Practice tickets for Thursday start at $99, while tickets for qualifying on Friday start at $300.

A three-day ticket, via the Caesars Palace Experience, is still available and starts at $638.

The 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix takes place on Saturday 23 November (Getty Images)

All other ticket categories, such as the Flamingo Zone and T-Mobile Zone at the Sphere, are sold out.

“We are building on the incredible success of the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix with 2024 promising to be a fantastic event,” said F1 chief commercial officer Emily Prazer.

“Las Vegas offers an extensive array of activations all around town that truly complement the sporting element of the race weekend.”

Click HERE to secure tickets to the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix.