British Transport Police investigate after shocking video shows Jewish man abused on Tube

Police have launched an investigation after a young man was filmed on the London Underground telling a Jewish man that “your religion kills Muslims”.

The man puffed on a vape inside the Northern line carriage on Thursday between Chalk Farm and Belsize Park and stared at the man before making the comments.

The charity, the Campaign Against Antisemitism, released the video which shows the male - who is blurred in the clip - stare at the victim from afar before walking over to sit opposite.

“Have you got a problem?” the Jewish man, who was wearing a Kippah, asked.

After staring for several more seconds, the male replies: “Your religion kills Muslims… you kill Muslims.”

The man then says he is a Muslim before continuing to illegally vape as the pair then row about their actions on board the train.

The man then makes out that “wearing that hat” on the Tube constitutes the support for anti-Islamic causes. “You’ve done a lot,” the perpetrator said.

“You’re recording me, aren’t you,” the man says. “Yeah, of course, what you are doing is antisemitic,” the Jewish man replies, before stepping up to leave the train, adding “you’re an idiot”.

The British Transport Police is now investigating and the video has been seen nearly two million times on Twitter.

The force’s official account on Twitter replied to the video and said: I personally spoke to the victim of this yesterday and completed a crime report for the incident.”

Chief superintendent Chris Casey added in the thread: “When we investigate crimes, we are required to search for all available evidence. That includes witnesses.

“The video obviously is incredibly helpful, but it would be remiss of us not to also ask for witnesses. Someone may have seen what happened before or after, add more info.”

The video had been pixelated as the charity are concerned the perpetrator might be a minor.

“He is described as a Middle Eastern male with a black ponytail between the ages of sixteen to twenty years old,” their tweet added.

The incident happened at around 7.45pm on the line on Thursday.

If anyone has any information or witnessed the incident, call the British Transport Police on 0800405040 or text 61016 quoting reference 677 28/02/2024.