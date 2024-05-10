Brittany Mahomes Posts Cute Workout Video with Son Bronze: ‘My Dumb Bell for the Day’

The Kansas City Current co-owner shares son Bronze and daughter Sterling with her Kansas City Chiefs quarterback husband, Patrick Mahomes

Brittany Mahomes /Instagram Brittany Mahomes and Bronze

Brittany Mahomes has a special guest joining her during her workout!

On May 9, the Kansas City Current co-owner, 28, shared several videos on her Instagram Stories that showed her with her son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon III, 17 months, while at the gym.

“My dumb bell for the day,” Brittany wrote across the first boomerang video she posted, alongside laughing face emoji.

In the short clip, the Kansas City Current co-owner flashed a smile and carried her son — whom she shared with her husband, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes — on her hip. Ready for her workout, Brittany sported a blue sports tank and matching blue sports pants and had her hair tied up in a ponytail.

The mother of two then reposted Nike global trainer, Betina Gozo Shimonek’s video of her doing hip thrusts on a bench while her son Bronze rested on his mom's stomach.

Brittany Mahomes /Instagram Brittany Mahomes and son Bronze

“Bronze & mama day,” Brittany wrote on another Instagram Stories video as she completed some lunges with little Bronze sat on her back.

Following their workout, Brittany — who also shares a daughter, Sterling Skye, 3, with her husband — posted a clip of Bronze singing while sitting on the sofa and another sweet video of the pair sitting side by side as Brittany asked her son to "say, 'I love you, Mama." Her cute little boy responded with some sweet chatter.

Brittany Mahomes /Instagram Brittany Mahomes and son Bronze

“Love all these snuggles,” Brittany continued in her Instagram Stories as she shared a photo of Bronze laying on his mother. “He was soooo patient when Ster wasn’t feeling good and was just the best brother but now he’s making up for it and won’t leave my side.”

Brittany revealed on May 7 that her daughter had been recovering from a stomach virus. “Day 4 of sickness for my baby boo. Some stomach virus that won’t get the heck out of here," she wrote at the time.

Brittany Mahomes /Instagram Bronze

Meanwhile, Sterling appeared to be doing much better on Brittany's Instagram Stories on May 9 as another sweet video showed her overcoming her trepidation and jumping from a bench while at the gym.



