Brother shoots and kills sister while aiming for a different woman, Texas cops say

A woman was shot and killed during an argument at a gas station, Texas police said.

Now, authorities are searching for her brother.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting on April 27 around 9:50 p.m. and found 24-year-old Sarah Taplin with a gunshot wound, according to an April 28 Houston Police Department news release.

Investigators said the shooting escalated from a fight between the victim and another woman.

According to police, 35-year-old Richard Taplin, the victim’s brother who was present during the incident, grabbed a gun from someone nearby and fired at the person his sister was fighting with as the woman ran away.

Richard Taplin shot “indiscriminately into a crowded gas station parking lot” and struck his sister at least once, before fleeing, police said.

Sarah Taplin was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Richard Taplin is charged with murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful carry of a weapon with a felony conviction, according to police.

As of April 29, Taplin had not been caught. Authorities said Taplin should be considered armed and dangerous.

Officers are asking anyone with information to call the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

