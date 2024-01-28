A Broward city’s second deadly shooting in two days left a body in the street, cops say

A man was found shot on a Lauderhill street Sunday morning eventually died from the city’s second fatal shooting in 22 hours, police said.

Police say the man was found on the street near 5416 NW 15th Court just after 2 a.m. He was taken to Broward Health in Fort Lauderdale, where he died. His identity hasn’t been released yet.

Saturday morning, police found 22-year-old Regina Vidal shot dead in her Lauderhill apartment. There’s no suspects in either shooting, so far.

Anybody who knows anything can call the Lauderhill Police Department at 954-497-4700 or reach out to Broward Crime Stoppers, 954-493-8477 (TIPS).