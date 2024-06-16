Bryson DeChambeau snatches second US Open title after late collapse from Rory McIlroy

Bryson DeChambeau won his second US Open title after a thrilling final-round at Pinehurst, as Rory McIlroy’s bid to end a decade-long major drought collapsed in devastating fashion.

After rolling in a birdie putt at the 13th hole, McIlroy sat at eight under and two shots clear of DeChambeau, a first major victory since 2014 increasingly coming into view with five holes to play.

But a missed putt from a couple of feet on the 16th surrendered the initiative and another from four feet on the final hole left him on five under, those two bogeys ensuring DeChambeau needed just a closing par to secure a one-shot victory.

McIlroy trudged to the clubhouse, hopes of victory or even a play-off slipping away, but DeChambeau’s name was not yet on the trophy, as his pulled tee shot into the pine needles ensured plenty of work was still required. With a branch above him and a tree root by his ball, the American could only hack a second into a bunker, 55 yards short of the pin.

A stunning third left him with almost an identical distance to McIlroy. DeChambeau did not miss.

McIlroy misses a par putt and loses the co-lead! pic.twitter.com/I6WWtvjZva — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) June 16, 2024

"I can't believe that up and down on the last, that was probably the best shot of my life,” DeChambeau said.

It is a second major success for the 30-year-old, four years on from his victory at Winged Foot, and his first since making the move to LIV Golf in 2022.

Tony Finau and Patrick Cantlay finished a shot further back in third, with Frenchman Matthieu Pavon earning a top-five finish. PGA Championship winner Xander Schauffler once again finished inside the top ten, with Sergio Garcia in a tie for 12th in his 25th consecutive US Open.

DeChambeau held a three-shot leading heading into Sunday’s final round, but that was cut almost before he had hit a shot, after McIlroy flew out of the blocks to birdie the opening hole.

A one-over front nine brought the field back into it, even if a sensational up and down on the eighth avoided further damage, but it soon became apparent it was a straight showdown between DeChambeau and McIlroy. The Northern Irishman made four birdies in five holes around the turn, his putter heating up as he marched to the summit and attempted to banish ten years of near misses to the past.

He stood on the 15th tee at eight under, which turned out to be two shots clear of the winning score, only for three bogies in four holes to follow. His approach to the par-three 16th went sailing through the green, bringing the first of those, but DeChambeau then lipped out from close range himself to leave McIlroy in front. The putter, though, went terminally cold.

There have been major opportunities, among them Carnoustie in 2018, St Andrews in 2022 and Los Angeles Country Club last year, but surely none will hurt as much as this, and those two short missed putts.